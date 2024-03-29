Sincere Cider and The Oakland Roots & Soul Partner to Plant Trees in Oakland

OAKLAND, California – Oakland Roots Sports Club, a distinguished purpose-driven professional soccer team from Oakland, is excited to announce a partnership with Sincere Cider, a celebrated local cidery. Together, they introduce Sincere Cider OAK, a unique Oak-aged hard cider. In a move to support environmental sustainability, a portion of proceeds from every case sold will contribute to Trees for Oakland, a local non-profit dedicated to enhancing Oakland’s urban forest. This initiative reflects a shared commitment to improving the local environment, with a focus on Oakland’s most impacted neighborhoods.

Planting roots in our community has been our mission since day one. There is no better way to do this than by partnering with locally owned and operated small businesses like Sincere Cider so we can be stronger and grow together, said Oakland Roots and Soul VP, Brand Partnerships Andrea Lepore. “This Earth Day, we’re inviting our fans to join us in our collaboration by celebrating with a can of OAK cider to help plant trees and combat heat island effects in our most vulnerable neighborhoods.”

Bex Pezzullo, the founder and cider maker of Sincere Cider, shares the enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, “By teaming up with Oakland Roots and our local retail partners for the release of OAK, I know we are all coming together to make a contribution to the urban forest and help repair the urban canopy throughout Oakland — a city we all love and are committed to supporting. We’re excited to see the community come together to support this cause and are looking forward to the positive impact our combined efforts will have on Oakland’s landscape.”

Sincere’s OAK Cider (5.9% ABV) will be available for a limited time at East Bay retailers, bars, and exclusively at the Oakland Roots home game against Colorado Switchbacks ‘Clean and Green Night’ on April 27th, 2024, held at CSU East Bay’s Pioneer Stadium, 25800 Carlos Bee Blvd, Hayward, CA. Join us in celebrating Earth Day by supporting this meaningful collaboration and helping to green our beloved city.

About Sincere Cider

Founded in Oakland, California, by Bex Pezzullo, Sincere Cider has evolved from a passionate hobby to one of California’s leading cider brands, celebrated for its crisp and clean taste. Embodying the spirit of the West Coast and standing proud as a woman and LGBTQIA+-owned business, Sincere Cider crafts its beverages with a special blend of culinary apples and French wine yeast, ensuring a perfectly balanced flavor. Committed to sustainability, its ingredients are clean and sourced responsibly, and Sincere’s seasonal and limited releases have supported the planting of over 2000 trees in California wildfire burn scars.

About Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club

Oakland Roots is a purpose-driven men’s soccer team that seeks to harness the magic of Oakland and the power of sports as a social force for good.

Oakland Soul women’s soccer team serves as an elite pathway to pro soccer, providing a high-quality training environment while empowering players —one day at a time…one game at a time.

About Trees for Oakland

Trees for Oakland is a dedicated nonprofit organization focused on enhancing Oakland’s urban forest through the planting and maintenance of trees across the city, particularly in areas lacking canopy coverage. Their mission is to educate the community about the importance of trees, fight against climate change, and ensure a fair distribution of green spaces throughout Oakland. By fostering a healthier urban environment, Trees for Oakland is committed to creating a greener, more sustainable city for all its residents.

