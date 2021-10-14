Shades Brewing Partners with Winter Dog Cellars for Virginia Expansion

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Shades Brewing Company is excited to announce an expansion into the Virginia marketplace by partnering with Winter Dog Cellars! Winter Dog Cellars is a beverage distributor and importer based in the Fairfax County. This distributor concentrates on importing craft beers, wine, and ciders into the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Winter Dog Cellars is bringing on a few of our biggest sellers such as Thai Tom Kha Sour Ale, and our Peach Cobbler Sour Ale. They will also focus on some of our limited releases including our Pumpkin Pie Cream Ale and Tropical Rain Sour Ale. For those more traditional consumers, Shades brings a Belgian Triple, Belgian Quad, Piney IPA, Milk Stout, Seasonal Amber Ale- brewed with cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg- and Hoppy Pilsner to the table. And for those that enjoy a hard seltzer, be on the lookout for our LIVLI brand, with flavors such as Raspberry, Grapefruit, Lemon Lime Sour, and Pineapple Mint. Consumers can expect to see Shades Brewing beer on the shelves in the coming weeks.

“We are very pleased to expand into the Virginia network, especially in Washington DC where we have received many requests from people passing through Salt Lake and trying our products,” says Alexandra, the owner. “We have had goals to expand to the east coast and we are very happy to have landed in the heart of the nation, Washington DC. We’re eager to work with Winter Dog Cellars, who not only shares our passion for craft beer but also brings vast knowledge of them as well.”

“As a frequent visitor to Utah and the Salt Lake City area, I know Shades beer very well and I’ve always been amazed at their consistency, quality, and creativity. We are very honored to bring them to the East coast for the first time and expect that our customers will be blown away by this undiscovered treasure of a brewery from the Wasatch Mountains.”

For More Information:

http://www.shadesbrewing.beer