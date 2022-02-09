Seek Beer Company to Open in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, California – Seek Beer Company launches its first location in North Park, San Diego. With ties to Knoxville, Tennessee, and Houston, Texas, owners Dave and Niki Ohmer move west to join San Diego’s craft beer scene. Seek Beer Co. invites guests to check out their new production space and taproom centrally located in the lively North Park community. Offerings will include a wide range of Lagers, IPAs, and other fun and modern brews. Dave and Niki Ohmer are thrilled to join the San Diego brewing community.

Seek Beer Company will host a wide variety of local food vendors and food trucks weekly. Additionally, Seek invites the community to join its weekly run club. Regularly scheduled taproom events will include bingo, weekly beer releases, and local charity benefit nights. Patrons can enjoy all seasons on the brewery’s large patio or inside its inviting taproom. Seek Beer Co. is a dog and family-friendly establishment. Locals and visitors can Seek fun experiences at North Park’s newest brewery.

Dave and Niki Ohmer, the founders of Seek Beer Company, fell in love with San Diego after visiting regularly. It wasn’t long before they realized life’s too short not to Seek your dreams. The Ohmers relocated to San Diego to begin their newest adventure, Seek Beer Company.

Dave started his brewing career in Knoxville, Tennessee. In Knoxville, he spent twelve years learning the craft of beer brewing. Dave then went on to build and run Whole Foods Markets’ first brewery in Houston, Texas. From there, Dave opened and operated the Urban South Breweries Houston location. As the former head brewer and general manager at Urban South Brewery HTX, Dave brings a wealth of knowledge to the San Diego craft beer scene. Dave and Niki Ohmer embrace this new adventure and look forward to serving tasty craft brews in North Park.

Seek Beer Company will be opening its doors in the spring of 2022.

For More Information:

http://seekbeerco.com/