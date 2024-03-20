Seattle Cider Co Launches VIVID Light Cider in Washington With Four New Crisp and Refreshing Flavors

Seattle Cider Co, known for its award-winning line of dry and off-dry offerings, is thrilled to announce that VIVID Light Cider, the company’s new brand family, is available across Washington. VIVID Light Cider will feature the company’s signature Light Cider recipe as “Tart Apple,” alongside three new flavors including Juicy Pear, Bright Cherry, and Fresh Peach. Each VIVID flavor will be crafted with fresh pressed Washington Apples, a signature characteristic of all Seattle Cider Co ciders.

This innovative brand family builds on the success of Seattle Cider Co’s trailblazing Light Cider, a pioneering craft light cider that carved a new sector in the growing cider landscape in 2022. VIVID Light Cider’s fresh assortment of innovative, crisp flavors is suitable for cider drinkers of all levels, from newcomers to experienced enthusiasts.

“At Seattle Cider Co, our commitment to innovation drives everything we do. For more than a year, we’ve been working hard to bring more light cider options to the market, committed to quality and taste above all else. With the launch of VIVID Light Cider, we’re thrilled to introduce a new dimension to both our light cider portfolio, and the craft cider industry as a whole. VIVID Light Cider is an answer to the evolving taste of our consumers, offering a crisp and refreshing new choice that will captivate cider enthusiasts and light beverage lovers alike,” said Felix Madrid, General Manager.

The Future is VIVID: Launch Party

Seattle Cider Co invites the public to experience innovation and refreshments at ‘The Future is VIVID’ launch party, celebrating the debut of VIVID Light Cider. The VIVID launch party will be held on Thursday, March 14 at The Woods, Seattle Cider Co’s Tasting Room, starting at 5 PM. Following the official unveiling of VIVID Light Cider, guests will have the opportunity to experience aura photography, live t-shirt printing, and the chance to win exclusive swag and giveaways.

“We’re thrilled to gather with our Seattle family to celebrate the launch of VIVID, and the culmination of more than a year of hard work. With VIVID Light Cider, we continue to redefine expectations and create memorable experiences for every occasion. We believe that VIVID embodies more than just a drink; it’s a lifestyle that encourages people to live vibrantly and embrace every moment with boldness and intention.” said Maura Hardman, Marketing Manager.

VIVID Light Cider features the following flavors:

Tart Apple – New Name, Same Recipe

Crisp, refreshing, and satisfying, Tart Apple is the modern definition of drinkability. At 98 calories and 4.2% ABV, Tart Apple packs an exhilarating apple flavor in every 12 oz can. Uncompromising on quality, unparalleled in taste, Tart Apple was crafted from our favorite ingredient, fresh pressed Washington apples!

Juicy Pear – New Flavor, 4.2% ABV

Juicy Pear starts with an aroma of orchard-fresh pears followed by a vibrant burst of fresh apple. The taste is a delightful fusion of tart apple and juicy pear flavors. The apple provides a crisp acidity while the pear adds a mellow sweetness, creating a bold, balanced and fruity profile.

Bright Cherry – New Flavor, 4.2% ABV

Bright Cherry is a buoyant medley that merges the tang of apple with the rich allure of cherry. The apple and cherry combine to deliver a puckering acidity. Together, they craft a harmonious fusion, presenting a bold and balanced bouquet punctuated by a hint of cherry sweetness.

Fresh Peach – New Flavor, 4.2% ABV Fresh Peach is an effervescent delight that blends the zest of apple with the sun-kissed succulence of fresh peach. the peach infuses a luscious, ripe sweetness that complements the invigorating apple body. Together, they create a bold, yet balanced delight for the palate.

VIVID Light Cider Tart Apple, Juicy Pear, and Bright Cherry will be available in 6 pack 12oz cans and on draft, while Fresh Peach will be available April 2024 in 12oz cans as part of the “Day Pack” variety 12 pack along with the other flavors of the new brand family. The bold, minimalist design speaks to the big flavor and crisp simplicity of VIVID Light Cider.

VIVID Light Cider is available now for purchase at Fred Meyer, QFC and Haggen across Washington, as well as Seattle Cider Co in Seattle. Following the launch in Washington, Seattle Cider Co will roll out the new brand family in 11 states across the country.

About Seattle Cider Company

A leader in craft cider since 2013, Seattle Cider Co. ferments innovative, award-winning ciders in the heart of the Pacific Northwest.

Seattle Cider offers an incredible line up of year-round and seasonal offerings and has something for every cider drinker. Seattle Cider products are available throughout

Washington, Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Wisconsin. Seattle Cider ships direct to customer in 38 states. Visit our tasting room, The Woods, at 4660 Ohio Ave. S. in Seattle.

For More Information:

https://www.seattlecidercompany.com/home/