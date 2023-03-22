Scout Distribution, pFriem Partner for L.A. and Surrounding Counties

Southern California-based Scout Distribution to expand on successful partnership with standout Oregon based pFriem Family Brewers, distributing award-winning beers in and beyond Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, CA —With a reputation for expert craftsmanship bolstered by an extensive collection of prestigious brewing-industry awards, pFriem Family Brewers is a model craft brewery with a fan base spanning far beyond its home base of Hood River, Ore. For much of the company’s decade in business, enthusiasts have had to travel to the source in the Pacific Northwest to enjoy its varied line of beers, ranging from poignant IPAs and pristine lagers to funky barrel-aged beers. Last year the brewery started expanding its distribution footprint with a move into Idaho, and now pFriem beers will be available throughout The Greater Los Angeles Area through the company’s recently expanded partnership with Scout Distribution.

“The Los Angeles beer scene has become a hot spot for high quality, creative, unique, and decorated breweries. This has created a craft-beer consumer that is curious and values quality,” said pFriem co-founder and Brewmaster Josh Pfriem. “Over the years, we’ve received many requests to have our beer available in the L.A. market. With Scout’s recent growth in and around L.A. County, it has created the opportunity that we have been waiting for to launch in this exciting market.”

Following a quality-over-quantity philosophy, pFriem’s near-term focus will be to offer its finest and freshest beers to draft and specialty accounts. The following are the pFriem beers Scout will distribute to retailers in the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Kern.

Pilsner (4.9%) : A classic crisp, snappy Czech-style pils with hop-borne floral, grassy character.

(4.9%) A classic crisp, snappy Czech-style pils with hop-borne floral, grassy character. Lager (5%) : A smooth everyday drinker with nuanced notes of melon and honey.

(5%) A smooth everyday drinker with nuanced notes of melon and honey. IPA (6.8% alcohol-by-volume) : New World hops—Chinook, Mosaic, Citra lend this India pale ale a piney aroma and huge citrus punch.

(6.8% alcohol-by-volume) New World hops—Chinook, Mosaic, Citra lend this India pale ale a piney aroma and huge citrus punch. Hazy IPA (6.8%) : Mosaic, Citra, and El Dorado hops bring on fruity notes of clementine, peach, strawberry, mango, and papaya.

(6.8%) Mosaic, Citra, and El Dorado hops bring on fruity notes of clementine, peach, strawberry, mango, and papaya. Pale (5.4%) : An American-style pale ale with mango and cantaloupe notes from Citra, Mosaic, and Cashmere hops.

(5.4%) An American-style pale ale with mango and cantaloupe notes from Citra, Mosaic, and Cashmere hops. Belgian Blonde Ale (7.5%) : Pear-like fruitiness and cloven spice are highlights of this strong-yet elegant offering from pFriem’s “select” family of exotic ales.

(7.5%) Pear-like fruitiness and cloven spice are highlights of this strong-yet elegant offering from pFriem’s “select” family of exotic ales. Seasonal Sparkling IPA (6.6%) : An Australian-inspired IPA with kiwi, wine-grape, and guava flavors from New Zealand-harvested Nelson Sauvin hops.

(6.6%) An Australian-inspired IPA with kiwi, wine-grape, and guava flavors from New Zealand-harvested Nelson Sauvin hops. Seasonal Strata IPA (6.7%) : This IPA’s popular namesake hop introduces flavors of starfruit and lychee.

(6.7%) This IPA’s popular namesake hop introduces flavors of starfruit and lychee. Seasonal American Lager (5%): An easy-drinking, effervescent corn-infused lager hopped with Perle and Tettnang.

Scout’s representation of pFriem in the Southern California region follows the companies’ proven success as partners, with the latter having distributed the former’s beers throughout Idaho for the past five months.

“Over the past year, we have gotten to know the team over at pFriem on a personal level, but we have been fans of their beers for years. The quality and care they put into each of their beers is exactly what we look for in a partner,” said Scout Distribution CEO Jeff Hansson. “We look forward to bringing this great brand to the Greater L.A. region and sharing their portfolio with our customers.”

“We’re excited to build on our partnership with Scout, which started in the fall as we launched our presence with them in Idaho,” said Pfriem. “Scout’s understanding and commitment to beer freshness and their high level of customer service made them an easy choice when looking at distribution partners for us in the L.A. region.”

Scout will begin distributing pFriem’s beers to accounts in the aforementioned Southern California counties March 21st 2023.

ABOUT PFRIEM: pFriem Family Brewers (pronounced “freem”) is a Northwest and European-inspired brewery and tasting room in Hood River, OR. Founded in 2012, pFriem has experienced incredible growth in the past decade and has earned prestigious awards, including being named Great American Beer Festival 2018 Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year, being named Brewery of the Year three times by The Beer Connoisseur, and earning numerous medals in national and international brewing competitions. Best known for artisanal beers influenced by the great breweries of Europe while staying true to homegrown roots in the Pacific Northwest, pFriem craft beers are unmistakably unique in both flavor and balance. Visit pFriem online at www.pfriembeer.com or follow the company on Instagram (@pfriembeer).

ABOUT SCOUT DISTRIBUTION: Founded in 2018, Southern California-based Scout Distribution is an independently owned craft-alcohol wholesaler that has grown into a driving force behind innovation and customer service. With a goal of working closely with partners from each of its distributed beer, wine, spirit, coffee, cider, kombucha, sake, and canned cocktail brands, Scout distributes to more than 10,000 retail accounts throughout San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Kern Counties, as well as accounts in Arizona and Idaho. For more information on Scout, visit the company’s website (www.scoutdist.com) or follow along on Instagram (@scout_dist, @scout_distla).