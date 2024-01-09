Scofflaw Brewing Co. Proudly Releases New Hazy IPA, Juice Quest

Scofflaw Brewing Co. is pleased to announce the release of their newest brew, Juice Quest. Taking cues from the new year, Juice Quest is rooted in adventurous possibilities as it encourages sippers to start their own epic quest. This new hazy IPA rewards the taste buds with a treasure trove of lush tropical gems and sparkling golden citrus from the featured hops Azacca, Citra, and Mosaic. This balanced, easy-drinking 6% alc/vol hazy IPA offers a smooth mouthfeel and is loaded with juicy, citrus flavors and aromas.

“We have been developing this product for almost two years and are extremely excited to launch our latest core IPA to the market. This beer was designed for both people who love IPAs and those who are on a quest to find their next favorite beer,” says Scofflaw Brewmaster Joe McIntyre.

Whether hitting up a new bar, joining a pickleball team, or blazing fresh trails, Juice Quest is centered around trying something new and stepping out of your comfort zone.

Scofflaw began their adventure in 2014 when two friends hatched a plan to start a brewery in their mom’s basement. They set out to bring good beer to the people of Atlanta and make something of themselves along the way. It worked. People loved the beer. And soon, the basement couldn’t contain them. Seven years later, the Scofflaw crew is still bringing some of the best beer to Atlanta while bringing up the community alongside them. “This brand stands for going your own way, forging your own path, and playing by your own rules,” said Co-Founder Matt Shirah. “All while never forgetting where you came from–or who stood beside you–on that journey.”

The Scofflaw team continues their creative exploration with Juice Quest, whose design is inspired by the old-school retro games we all know and love–bringing back the nostalgia of hanging out in your parent’s basement with friends. The Scofflaw team is launching Juice Quest with a 360 approach, exciting their distributors, retailers, and consumers as well as leveraging their State Farm Arena partnership to create unique experiences while connecting with concertgoers and Hawks fans.

Now available in stores in both 12 oz. 6 pack and 12 packs and on draft at your favorite watering hole, the new brew is juicy yet smooth and ready to be conquered. And, of course, you can find Juice Quest at Scofflaw’s original MacArthur taproom location on the westside of Atlanta, Dr. Scofflaw, located at The Works, and at their newest location, which opened earlier this year in Columbus, Georgia, at MidCity Yards.

