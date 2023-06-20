Schilling Cider Demonstrates Commitment to Environmental Conservation with a $54,000 Donation to Eight Non-Profits

SEATTLE, Washington – Schilling Cider, a leading craft cidery known for its commitment to sustainability, is proud to announce a donation of $54,000 to eight prominent environmental organizations across eight states. Through its KEEP IT WILD initiative dedicated to preserving and protecting wild spaces, this contribution encompasses 5% of April’s sales from Schilling Cider’s Local Legend and Excelsior Imperial Apple brands, as well as an additional donation from their generous Oregon and Washington distribution partner, Columbia Distributing.

Schilling’s successful KEEP IT WILD initiative not only resulted in the company doubling its giveback from the previous year but also raised awareness for the chosen environmental organizations. Each nonprofit received an impressive 2.1 million impressions, and nearly 100,000 unique visitors viewed their initiatives. This heightened visibility amplified the reach and impact of the organizations’ vital work in protecting and preserving natural resources.

The selected beneficiaries include Washington Wild, Oregon Wild, California Wild, Indigenous Idaho Alliance, Alaska Conservation Foundation, Greater Yellowstone Coalition, Wild Arizona and Western Resource Advocates. By partnering with these esteemed organizations, Schilling

aims to support and enhance their efforts in addressing pressing environmental challenges across the country.

“This generous support from Schilling Cider will help us keep Oregon wild by advancing two major conservation campaigns: a historic campaign to protect 3,000+ miles of Oregon’s rivers (which would be the largest expansion of river protections in state history) and a unique Climate Forests campaign to permanently protect mature and old-growth forests in Oregon and beyond for the immense climate benefits they provide.” expressed Jonathan Jelen from Oregon Wild.

Schilling’s commitment to sustainability goes beyond financial contributions. The company has implemented eco-friendly practices throughout its operations, including sourcing local ingredients and recently launching an all Electric Vehicle sales fleet. Leading by example, Schilling aims to inspire other businesses to adopt responsible and environmentally conscious practices.

Schilling’s PNW distribution partner gave generously to the KEEP IT WILD initiative. Business Development Director Max Devonport shares about their partnership, “Columbia Distributing is honored to partner with Schilling Cider and contribute a donation to WA Wild and OR Wild foundations. We are proud of and excited about our long-term relationship with Schilling and fully support their partnerships with these great organizations.”

Together with their nonprofit and corporate partners, Schilling is committed to positively impacting the environment and ensuring a healthier planet for future generations.

“Wisdom and inspiration can often be found in nature, and as a company rooted in the Pacific Northwest, we feel a deep responsibility to protect and preserve our environment,” said Colin Schilling, Founder and CEO of Schilling Cider. “We are thrilled to donate to these incredible organizations and hope that our contribution will help drive meaningful change for the betterment of our planet.”

About Schilling Cider

Schilling Cider, based in Auburn, Washington, is a leading craft cidery focused on high-quality ciders made with local ingredients and sustainable practices. Their Q2 growth has been strong, with a 27% increase in depletions compared to 2022, driven by the success of the Excelsior Brand Family and Local Legend. As the top growth cider company on the West Coast and the #2 dollar growth Craft or Cider Brand, Schilling continues to thrive. They are currently installing a CoMac automated kegging line, set to be operational in July, to meet the increasing demand in the on-premise market post-COVID.

