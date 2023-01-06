Saucy Brew Works Transfer of Distribution Rights

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Saucy Brew Works (Saucy) announced the transfer of their home-market distribution rights to Heidelberg Distributing (Heidelberg), a family-owned and operated business for over 84 years, servicing more than 26,000 retail and industry establishments across all counties in Ohio and Kentucky. With their sights set on a record year, Saucy believes that with Heidelberg’s passion, knowledge, and commitment to growing the Saucy brand, their goals can be realized.

From 2019-2022, Heidelberg’s distribution rights covered the majority of Ohio, excluding 9 counties in Saucy’shome-market of Cleveland, OH. During this time, Saucy’s portfolio of products saw a total draft volume growthof +115%, and a total package volume growth of +84%. With total points of distribution (PODs) up +57%,Heidelberg’s impact has been seen across all channels. In 2023, Saucy aims to take their core IPA, Juicy Asap,to the next level. Juicy Asap – American IPA has seen a total volume growth of +135%, setting the stage forthe strongest year to date.

In 2020, with Heidelberg at the helm, Saucy expanded it’s distribution into the Toledo market, followed by thelaunch of the Dayton and Cincinnati markets in April 2022. With Heidelberg’s footprint extending across statelines, potential for expansion into Kentucky is top of mind for Saucy in 2023.

Brent Zimmerman, Co-Founder and CEO of Saucy Brew Works said, “We are excited to announce our statewidedistribution partnership with Heidelberg. We already have a fantastic relationship with the company in largeportions of the state, which made the decision to leverage all of our respective capabilities and culture on astatewide basis an easy one. We look forward to substantial growth in 2023 and beyond!”

Greg Michalec, Vice President and General Manager of Cleveland Heidelberg Distributing Company said,“Saucy Brew Works has been distributed in all of Ohio except Northeastern Ohio by Heidelberg Distributing forawhile. Today we close the circle as Heidelberg Cleveland starts distributing Saucy Brew Works in Cleveland, Akron,and the rest of Northeastern Ohio. Heidelberg is excited to not only be the statewide distributor for Saucy but alsoto be distributing Saucy Brew Works in its hometown of Cleveland and NE Ohio. Heidelberg’s opportunity to strengthenits partnership with Saucy and their commitment to quality, innovation and direct marketing makes this partnershipa win-win for both companies. Their beers are drinkable with a lot of characteristics. I’m really looking forward todoing a lot of business with Saucy’s great team and great beer!”

Eric Anderson, Co-Founder and CBO of Saucy Brew Works said, “I’ve known a lot of the Heidelberg crew for the betterpart of a decade, all the way back from my beer buying days through to Saucy’s relationship with what used to be theremainder of the state; they’re some of my favorite people. They truly love what they do and treat our beer and brandwith the same passion and respect that we do. They are a true partner and to say we’re excited is an understatement.”

Dan Jozwiak, Sales Manager of Saucy Brew Works said, “Their true partnership mentality sets them apart. They arewilling and capable to teach, educate and live the passion of growing a craft beer brand. Heidelberg’s high standardsand accountability to their commitments have made for a strong partnership over the last 3 years.”

About Saucy Brew Works

Founded in 2017, Saucy Brew Works is a Cleveland-based craft brewery serving up a wide range of high-quality craftbeer. With four locations in Ohio and the first brewpub expansion across state lines into Michigan, Saucy Brew Works isfirmly founded on a commitment to their first-rate people that, as a team, create consistently superior, quality products.Advocating for change, giving until it hurts, and pushing creative and scientific boundaries all while fostering a positive

environment for growth are key pillars in Saucy’s success. In 2020, Saucy expanded its product offering with the intro-duction of Saucy Coffee — The sub-brand of Saucy Brew Works can be found in any of their four Brewpub/Coffeehouse

locations as well as online and on Amazon. In 2019, Saucy was awarded Best Brewery in Cleveland, followed in 2020 withthe Outstanding Small Business Award for their community-driven efforts during the pandemic. In December of 2022,Saucy Brew Works announced the acquisition of Cartridge Brewing, Maineville, Ohio’s premier craftbrewery with historic roots, nestled along the banks of the Little Miami River.

For More Information:

https://www.saucybrewworks.com