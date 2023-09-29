Saucy Brew Works Expands into Kentucky Distribution

Saucy Brew Works announced the state-wide distribution expansion into the Kentucky market, in partnership with Heidelberg Distributing (Heidelberg), a family-owned and operated business for over 84 years. Heidelberg services more than 26,000 retail and industry establishments across all counties in Ohio and Kentucky. This strategic distribution expansion marks a significant milestone in Saucy Brew Works’ mission to share its passion for craft beer with enthusiasts throughout the Midwest and beyond.

From 2019-2022, Heidelberg’s distribution rights covered the majority of Ohio, excluding 9 counties in Saucy’s home market of Cleveland, Ohio. During this time, Saucy’s portfolio of products saw a total draft volume growth of +115%, and a total package volume growth of +84%. With total points of distribution (PODs) up +57%, Heidelberg’s impact has been seen across all channels. In 2023, Saucy announced the full transfer of home-market distribution rights to Heidelberg, setting the stage of the strongest year to date.

Heidelberg Distributing, with a legacy spanning over 80 years, is a trusted name in the beverage industry. Their commitment to quality and exceptional service aligns perfectly with Saucy Brew Works’ dedication to producing outstanding craft beers. With Heidelberg’s footprint extending across state lines, the potential for expansion into Kentucky was always top of mind for Saucy in 2023.

Kentucky beer lovers can now enjoy Saucy Brew Works’ diverse range of styles, from hazy IPAs to rich stouts, all crafted with the finest ingredients and a passion for brewing excellence. Saucy’s flagship beers such as Juicy Asap – American IPA, and Love You, Bye – Hazy Imperial IPA, will be available in bars, restaurants, and retail locations across the state.

Brent Zimmerman, Co-Founder and CEO of Saucy Brew Works said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Heidelberg Distributing to bring Saucy Brew Works to the beautiful state of Kentucky. Our team has poured their heart and soul into creating these exceptional brews, and we can’t wait for beer enthusiasts in Kentucky to savor the Saucy experience.”

Chris Emmons, Vice President of Sales of Heidelberg Distributing said, “We are excited to extend Saucy’s presence beyond state borders into Kentucky. The passion and dedication exhibited by the Saucy team align seamlessly with Heidelberg’s 85-year legacy in distribution, which began with a single man and a truck in 1938. We are honored that Saucy Brew Works has placed their trust in us to further expand the reach of their delicious brews.”

About Saucy Brew Works

Founded in 2017, Saucy Brew Works is a Cleveland-based craft brewery sercing up a wide range of high-quality craft beer. With five locations in Ohio, Saucy Brew Works is firmly founded on a commitment to their first-rate people that, as a team, create consistently superior, quality products. Advocating for change, giving until it hurts, and pushing creative and scientific boundaries all while fostering a positive environment for growth are key pillars in Saucy’s success. In 2020, Saucy expanded its product offering with the introduction of Saucy Coffee – the sub-brand of Saucy Brew Works can be found in any of their four Brewpub/Coffeehouse locations as well as online and on Amazon. In 2019, Saucy was awarded Best Brewery in Cleveland, followed in 2020 with the Outstanding Small Business Award for their community-driven efforts during the pandemic. In December of 2022, Saucy Brew Works announced the acquistion of Cartridge Brewing, Maineville, Ohio’s premier craft brewery with historic roots, nestled along the banks of the Little Miami River.

For More Information:

https://www.saucybrewworks.com/