Saucy Brew Works Announces Put-in-Bay Grand Opening

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio – Saucy Brew Works is delighted to unveil the highly-anticipated grand opening of its newest location situated at the esteemed Bayshore Resort in Put-In-Bay, Ohio. As of June 9th, both the Saucy Tiki Bar and Coffeehouse are officially open. Nestled amidst the picturesque ambience of the Bayshore Resort, The Saucy Tiki Bar extends a warm invitation to patrons, offering a rotating selection of Saucy Brew Works favorites alongside an expansive array of craft cocktails, wine, and seltzers. The Tiki Bar will be operational seven days a week from 12-10pm.

Located within the resort’s lobby, the Saucy Coffeehouse showcases renowned saucy coffee beverages, accompanied by featured offerings that allow coffee connoisseurs to indulge in a diverse range of specialty brews. Operating hours for the coffeehouse are from 7am-3pm.

The Bayshore Resort is a modern waterfront lodging located on the cusp of Lake Erie with two pools, golf cart rentals, and is close proximity to the hustle and bustle of downtown PIB.

Future endeavors include the introduction of Island Burger by Saucy Brew Works, showcasing a delectable menu curated by the talented Head Chef, Andrew Gorski. We encourage you to stay tuned for further updates and forthcoming expansions, as we continue to enhance our offerings at the Bayshore Resort.

For More Information:

https://www.saucybrewworks.com/saucy-brew-works-announces-grand-opening-at-put-in-bays-bayshore-resort/