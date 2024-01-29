Santa Monica Brew Works Teams With Bludso’s BBQ to Release Smoked Lager

SANTA MONICA, Calif.— Santa Monica’s first and only brewery, Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW), has teamed up with new Westside neighbors, Bludso’s BBQ, for a limited release smoked malt lager.

“We’ve been wanting to do a smoked beer for a long time.” Said SMBW Brewer, Dominic Larubina. “With legendary Bludso’s BBQ moving in around the corner – it finally provided the perfect opportunity.”

Bludso’s BBQ is one of LA’s most well-known barbecue operations. Last summer they opened their first Westside location at 1329 Santa Monica Boulevard – less than a mile from Santa Monica Brew Works’ Tasting Room at 1920 Colorado Ave.

This collaboration is a celebration of craftsmanship, bringing together distinct flavors to create an unexpected drinking experience. The smoked malt beer will be available on draft starting the weekend of January 26th at Bludso’s and Santa Monica Brew Works.

Select grains were roasted ‘low & slow’ in Bludso’s iconic “Ole Hickory” smoker. Pecan wood was chosen for its delicate and slightly nutty flavor characteristics. After spending an afternoon in the smoker, the malt acquired the desired charred & toasted notes. SMBW then used it to brew a Helles lager – a style defined by a brilliant golden hue and smooth, clean finish. The beer clocks in at 4.9% ABV.

Founder Kevin Bludso is often recognized as the face of LA’s modern BBQ movement. From the streets of Compton to the roads of Texas, Bludso’s mission is to bring the best of authentic Texas-style barbeque to Los Angeles. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” He says. “I still do it low and slow like a ’64.” That dedication to tradition has paid off, earning Bludso countless accolades including a James Beard award in 2023.

Explaining the uniqueness of the beer, SMBW’s Larubina stated, “Despite its smoky character, this beer is not dark – it’s light and easy-drinking. The German word ‘helles’ means ‘pale’ in color.”

He emphasized its versatility. “This beer pairs perfectly with food. It’ll go great with barbecue, pizza, and even salad.” He added. “The depth of flavor is really wonderful – I love the subtle extra layer of complexity the smoked malt brings.”

The smoke flavor is soft – not overwhelming. Larubina compares it to seasoning a chef’s dish. “The goal is to enhance the base flavors of the brew rather than mask them.”

“You could say that barbecue and craft beer share a common ethos. Each process takes intense effort and patience.” Said Bludso’s General Manager, Toshi Yamamoto. ”It’s a delicious reminder that good things take time – and both beer & bbq are better when shared with family and friends.”

About Santa Monica Brew Works

Established in 2014, Santa Monica Brew Works is the first and only locally owned and operated craft production brewery on LA’s Westside. The brewery prides itself in upholding exacting standards and represents the values of independent brewers with creativity, inclusivity, and passion. Through devoted craftsmanship and a deep love for their coastal hometown, SMBW specializes in California-inspired beers for those who live the “Beach Brewed” lifestyle. Visit the Tasting Room and Beer Garden at 1920 Colorado Avenue in Santa Monica.

About Bludso’s

Bludso’s brings the best of authentic Texas-style barbeque to Los Angeles courtesy of renowned pitmaster, Kevin Bludso. With one outpost in the heart of Los Angeles and a second recently opened in Santa Monica, Bludso’s serves up individual and family style trays of “low and slow” smoked meats and classic sides paired with a full bar in a casual, sports bar-style environment.

For More Information:

https://www.santamonicabrewworks.com/