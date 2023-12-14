Santa Monica Brew Works Taps 10 Speed Coffee to Continue “Breakfast Brew” Coffee-Shop Collaboration Series

SANTA MONICA, Calif.— Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW) announces the latest edition in its series of coffee-shop collaborations. This time the brewery has teamed up with their 20th Street neighbors, 10 Speed Coffee. Together, the locally-owned businesses introduce the latest version of “Breakfast Brew” – a Golden Mocha Porter made with cocoa nibs, vanilla bean, and local cold brew coffee.

“Some things are just better together.” Says Avery Colomb, SMBW Head Brewer. “It’s no secret that coffee and craft beer can complement each other exceptionally well – but adding chocolate takes this brew to another level of deliciousness.”

Located just two blocks apart, the independently owned & operated companies share a common ethos focused on community and craftsmanship. “The spirit of craft beer is rooted in local culture,” Said Scott Francis, SMBW Co-Founder, President & CEO. “It’s our belief that local and independent businesses shape the character of this city.”

“We strive to be a dynamic and inclusive part of our neighborhood.” Said Gideon Kleinman, 10 Speed Coffee’s Head of Operations & Branding. “We aim to bring people together through a shared love of great coffee and an active lifestyle. And we often find ourselves winding down with a pint at the brewery after a long day in the café.”

Specialty coffee and craft beer share many similarities. From the production process to flavor profiles and roasting expertise – both disciplines require exceptional attention to detail.

For Breakfast Brew, bundles of cocoa nibs were brewed with Vienna malt and finished with Madagascar vanilla bean and a touch of chamomile for a silky-smooth finish. 10 Speed’s Cold Brew adds an invigorating aroma and hint of butterscotch. The final product contains only a small measure of caffeine, less than one-tenth the amount contained in full-strength cold brew coffee. “Breakfast Brew” clocks in at 5.0% ABV.

“Both coffee and craft beer can be considered universal languages.” Says SMBW Marketing Director, Johnny Wardell. “Each has a unique set of routines, customs, and rituals – they’re products that people are profoundly passionate about. That’s what makes this collaboration so special.”

10 Speed Coffee practices responsible sourcing and micro-batch roasting to ensure that they’re always producing the highest quality cup of coffee. 4-pack 16 oz cans are available from Santa Monica Brew Works’ Tasting Room (1920 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA). Breakfast Brew is available on draft for a limited time at 10 Speed Coffee’s sister café Pedalers Fork (23504 Calabasas Rd, Calabasas, CA).

About Santa Monica Brew Works

Established in 2014, Santa Monica Brew Works is the first and only locally owned and operated craft production brewery on LA’s Westside. The brewery prides itself in upholding exacting standards and represents the values of independent brewers with creativity, inclusivity, and passion. Through devoted craftsmanship and a deep love for their coastal hometown, SMBW specializes in California-inspired beers for those who live the “Beach Brewed” lifestyle. Visit the Tasting Room and Beer Garden at 1920 Colorado Avenue in Santa Monica.

About 10 Speed Coffee

10 Speed Coffee is a social hub for the cycling and coffee community. The interplay between cycling / active lifestyle communities, and cafe culture, has always been at the core of 10 Speed Coffee and is what makes it truly unique. Whether coming or going, beginning or ending an adventure, or getting a little work done in a dynamic and inviting environment, 10 Speed Coffee is your personal local base camp. Responsible sourcing practices and micro-batch roasting ensure that we are always producing the highest quality cup of coffee. We are dedicated to growing cycling culture through sponsorship of local riders, events, and national races. A percentage of every purchase goes back into the pursuit of growing cycling culture.

For More Information:

https://www.santamonicabrewworks.com/