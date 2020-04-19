Santa Monica Brew Works Releases Beer to Benefit Healthcare Workers Fighting COVID-19

LOS ANGELES — Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW) announces the release of “Unsung Heroes”, a hazy IPA crafted to honor the healthcare workers on the front lines in the fight against coronavirus.

Five Dollars ($5) from the sale of each 32 oz. can (known as a “crowler”) will be donated to UCLA Health’s COVID-19 Coronavirus Greatest Needs In Patient Care And Healthcare Provider Protection Fund. The Unsung Heroes initiative will continue through either May 31st or until the limited 10-barrel batch sells out.

Beginning Saturday, April 18th, the aptly titled “Unsung Heroes” IPA, will be available in 32 oz. crowlers to-go from the brewery’s Tasting Room in Santa Monica (1920 Colorado Ave.). Santa Monica Brew Works is open for beer-to-go Wednesday, Friday, & Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“We felt we had to do something to recognize and help the brave and tireless healthcare workers who serve our community. I’d hate to think where we’d all be without them,” said Scott Francis, SMBW’s Co-Founder, President & CEO. “The women of our company, who helped brew this beer, selected UCLA Health’s COVID-19 Fund – a cause that’s close to our hearts both figuratively and literally.”

The brewery shares its premises with UCLA Family Health Center.

“We’ll continue to look for other ways to assist.” Francis added. “We’re all in this together.”

UCLA Health’s COVID-19 Fund was selected by the women of Santa Monica Brew Works who teamed up for the Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day on March 8th, International Women’s Day. The women assisted in crafting “Unsung Heroes,” a juicy IPA featuring the seasonal Pink Boots Hop Blend supplied by Yakima Chief Hops – from which a portion of the proceeds benefit educational scholarships for women in the brewing industry. Unsung Heroes Juicy IPA (7.0% ABV) is a New England-style India Pale Ale with tropical, citrus, and piney aromatic qualities.

For more information, contact Santa Monica Brew Works for questions about crowler availability and/or safe packaging and pickup: info@santamonicabrewworks.com, or dial (310) 828-7629.

For more information about philanthropic support for “UCLA Health’s COVID-19 Coronavirus Greatest Needs In Patient Care And Healthcare Provider Protection Fund” visit,uclahealth.org/Giving/covid-19-philanthropic-support

For more information about Pink Boots Society visit, pinkbootssociety.org.

About Santa Monica Brew Works

Established in 2014, Santa Monica Brew Works is the first and only independent craft production brewery on LA’s Westside, producing a variety of brews inspired by a love of craft beer and the City of Santa Monica.

Santa Monica Brew Works’ signature lineup includes; 310 California Blonde Ale, Inclined IPA, Modern Witbier (WIT), PCH Golden Milk Porter, and Xtra Pale Ale (XPA). SMBW is committed to authenticity. Each style is brewed and packaged in the heart of Santa Monica. Their promise is to brew great-tasting craft beer for people everywhere who live the “Beach Brewed” lifestyle.