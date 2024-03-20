Roadhouse Brewing Announces Debut of Plasma Hazy IPA

JACKSON HOLE, Wy.— Roadhouse Brewing is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of Plasma, an innovative Hazy IPA pushing the boundaries of dankness and flavor. This 6.9% ABV brew promises an unforgettable experience for hop lovers.

Plasma’s creation involved venturing into uncharted territory, utilizing a combination of brand-new hop varieties and cutting-edge hop products. Elani, Pink and HBC 1019 hops take center stage, bursting with tropical flavors of guava, watermelon, citrus and stone fruit, complemented by subtle notes of dank herb. Salvo and Spectrum hop extracts further intensify the dry hop character without introducing bitterness, resulting in a pungently aromatic yet incredibly drinkable brew.

Notes Brewmaster Max Shafer, “For fans of our cult-favoriteThe Walrus Hazy IPA (8.3% ABV), look for a similarly velvety IPA with fruit notes coming from some exciting new hops vs fresh fruit this time, and a slightly lower ABV for even easier drinkability.”

Plasma is one of the many new can designs Roadhouse is rolling out across the brand this year. What started as a ‘superdelic’ one-off label designed by co-founder Colby Cox alongside Matt Taylor, a Grammy-award-winning artist for one of his Red Hot Chili Peppers album designs, has evolved into a new look for the homegrown brand, echoing a love for music, the outdoors and its independent spirit through a cosmic, psychedelic feel, that still nods to its roots.

“The underlying ethos and guiding vision behind the Roadhouse brand has always been informed by music and the psychedelic experience. The original lineup paid tribute to that more subtly because we liked the idea of leaving a trail of bread crumbs,” says Colby Cox, owner and CEO of Pure Madness Brewery Group, Roadhouse’s parent company since acquiring Melvin Brewing in 2022. “If you get, you get it- type thing. We want to make a bolder statement with the changes to the core lineup. I want to more overtly recognize that a lot of who I am, who we are, is due to altered states of consciousness. Our creativity and innovation – it would be impossible to say we aren’t trying to touch the void. After all, we are just a “merry band of pranksters,” and it’s all about going Furthur.”

Built upon its two founders’ unique backgrounds as an award-winning home brewer and noted restaurateurs, Roadhouse Brewing Company draws inspiration from the culinary and craft worlds, its home base in the iconic mountain town of Jackson Hole, and its independent spirit – making the brewing facilities a daily hub for innovation and collaboration. Roadhouse was awardedBest for the World™ B Corporation, ranking in the top 5% of all B Corps in its size group worldwide for sustainable business practices. Now distributing on and off-premise in Wyoming, Illinois, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Montana and California. Roadhouse ships nationally to most states viaCraftShack and offers same-day delivery in New York City and next-day shipping in New York State via TapRm.com. Further demonstrating its commitment to sustainability, Roadhouse Brewing Co. has partnered with Patagonia Provisions to launch the environmentally conscious Roadhouse Kernza Lager, brewed with regenerative organic certified kernelza grain and all-organic ingredients.

