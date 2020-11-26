River North Brewery Releases 2020 Decennial Series

DENVER — River North Brewery will release their Decennial Series on Saturday, December 5th. The Decennial Series is a four-bottle collection of different styles showcasing what River North Brewery is best known for. Four big, bold beers, God Complex, Father Time, Shadowman, and Last Guardian, will be available in 375ml bottles at both taprooms. All four can be purchased as a complete set with a limited edition glass (while supplies last) or the bottles can be purchased individually.

River North Brewery will be selling full sets with a limited edition glass to go with the set this year as well as a special edition shirt that can be purchased separately. Pre-order your set with glassware on Black Friday, November 27th, for pickup on December 5th. Both taprooms will have a limited amount of glassware to go with the sets of four, so pre-ordering online is highly recommended to ensure you get the glass. Complete sets are $50. You can pre-order the set or individual bottles at www.rivernorthbrewery.com starting November 27th.

The set of four includes an Abbey-style Quadrupel, an Imperial Stout, a Barleywine, and a Golden Strong Ale. All boasting over 10% ABV, you will be pleased with each unique style. With more and more people staying home, this is the perfect set to include in a night of movies and zoom happy hours with friends. Or gift one for a friend this giving season!

Both taprooms have been doing to-go beers with the option to preorder online as well as outdoor seating. For more information on food trucks, upcoming releases and other events check out River North Brewery’s Facebook page, website, Instagram and Twitter.

