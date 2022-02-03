River North Brewery Celebrates 10 years with Triple Barrel Aged Imperial Stout

DENVER, Colorado – River North Brewery will celebrate its 10-year anniversary later this month with three days of beer releases and events. Both Denver taprooms will be hosting special tappings and food pairings in the days leading up to the main celebration and Anniversary 10 Stout release on Saturday, February 19th, with new beers, food trucks, timed tappings, and extraordinary fun.

The brewery, known for its imperial stouts and barrel aged beers, has been working for over a year on a new triple-barrel-aged imperial stout that pushes the limits of anything its brewers have ever crafted. Aged consecutively in two types of bourbon barrels, and finished in fresh Colorado straight whiskey barrels for 4-6 months at a time, the beer presents with an unparalleled intensity of roast caramel, toffee, cocoa, and oak, matched by a finishing ABV of 22.04%. Only a beer of this magnitude would fit for such an occasion.

To kick off the three days events, on Thursday, Feb. 17, both taprooms will release Party Excuse, a juicy modern-dry-hopped lager conceived with 132 of River North’s brewery friends at – what else? – a party. Available in six-packs and on draft, the 4.5% abv dry-hopped lager, is meant to be the opposite of the extreme anniversary stout. A limited-edition pint glass will be released alongside the collaboration beer.

Friday is a day to celebrate food and beer together. Feb. 18, the brewery will host a beer and wings paired dinner at the Blake Street taproom. Featuring wings from the local favorite Genna Rae’s, renowned for their island-inspired chicken wings. Tickets include a dozen wings with four sauce and beer pairings, appetizers, unlimited beer tasting, and a commemorative anniversary goblet. Attendees will also have the first chance to purchase anniversary stout bottles before they’re available to the public on Saturday.

The main event arrives Saturday, February 19th. Both taprooms will release the triple-barrel Anniversary 10 Stout at open (limit 6 bottles per person). Timed tappings of birthday-themed beers will occur throughout the day, including a Birthday Cake and Chocolate Cake Stout. Food trucks will be slinging delicious food at both locations. Crafted Tees Custom Apparel will be making customizable hats with limited edition brewery patches at the Blake Street taproom from 2-6 pm. For those who need to see what’s happening at both taprooms, a free shuttle bus will be running between Washington Street and Blake Street from 1-5 pm.

The Washington Street taproom will have an all-day silent auction of rare and vintage River North Brewery bottles, including an ultra-rare set of River North Anniversary beers 1, 2 and 3. 100% of proceeds will go to the local Humane Society.

Since being founded in 2012, River North Brewery has been front and center watching its namesake neighborhood, The River North Arts District (RiNo), unfold into one of premier brewery destinations in the country and one of the most popular areas in Denver for exceptional food, drinks, and entertainment. River North Brewery has crafted a reputation for brewing barrel-aged and cellar-worthy beers since its inception.

http://www.rivernorthbrewery.com