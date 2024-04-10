Relax and Unwind: TailGate Brewery Introduces Cerveza Con Lime Just in Time for Summer

Tennessee’s TailGate Brewery is ready for summer with the release of its newest seasonal beer, Cerveza con Lime (5% ABV). This refreshing Mexican-style lager comes with a zesty burst of lime, delivering a crisp, summery experience in a glass.

This seasonal release from independently owned TailGrate Brewery is now available on draft and in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans at all TailGate Brewery taproom locations. TailGate fans can also find Cerveza con Lime on shelves at craft beer retailers throughout Tennessee next to the brewery’s flagship TailGate Orange.

Whether you’re lounging on the beach, firing up the grill, or simply unwinding with friends, Cerveza con Lime is the perfect companion for any summer adventure. Its bright citrus profile and crisp finish make it an irresistible choice for those seeking a refreshing and flavorful beer.

“Our team at TailGate Brewery is excited to introduce Cerveza con Lime to our seasonal lineup,” said TailGate Brewery’s sole owner and original founder, Wesley Keegan. “We wanted to create a beer that captures the essence of Tennessee summer, and we believe we’ve achieved that with our easy-drinking Mexican-style lager.”

Cerveza con Lime pairs well with TailGate Brewery’s Loaded Taco Fries Basket, a shareable plate of waffle fries layered with fajita chicken, lettuce, tomato, spicy ranch and hot nacho cheese, or TailGate Brewery’s made-from-scratch Detroit-style Birria Pizza. Grab both at one of TailGate Brewery’s seven taproom locations across Tennessee this summer.

Crisp and summery, with a burst of bright citrus, Cerveza con Lime is the perfect way to relax and unwind this summer.

About TailGate Brewery

TailGate Brewery is an independently owned and operated craft brewery and pizzeria based in Nashville, Tennessee. Since 2014, Tennesseans and visitors alike have enjoyed TailGate’s inventive craft beers and scratch-made pizza at their seven (soon to be eight) taprooms across Tennessee, and airport outpost. TailGate is known for its commitment to its team members: providing great wages, 100% paid health benefits, and great work environment for 175+ people in Tennessee. Five award-winning core beers are available year-round: Orange Wheat, Howdy Cloudy Hazy Session IPA, TENN Golden Lager, Peanut Butter Milk Stout, and TailGate Cider. TailGate brews over 250 unique recipes each year, and releases several small-batch beers weekly. These limited runs are available at the TailGate taprooms only. TailGate beer is available in small and large retailers, restaurants, and craft beer locations in Tennessee. In the U.S., TailGate Brewery distributes exclusively in Tennessee.

https://www.tailgatebeer.com/