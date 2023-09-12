Pure Project & Smog City Brewing Release Two 1% For the Planet Beers

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— San Diego’s Pure Project Brewing and Torrance-based Smog City Brewing have teamed up to release two beers that will benefit the National Forest Foundation (NFF): Beneath the Canopy and Forest Understory. The NFF is a non-profit organization dating back to 1992 that engages Americans in community-based and national programs that promote the health, restoration, and public enjoyment of the 193-million-acre National Forest System.

As 1% for the Planet members, Pure Project and Smog City are dedicated to preserving the planet’s natural resources through sustainable business operations and charitable giving. “With the effects of rapid climate change becoming more apparent and extreme every day, environmental action is of critical importance,” says Laurie Porter, co-founder of Smog City Brewing.

Through its ongoing partnership with the NFF, Pure Project has helped to plant over 40,000 trees to date. Pure co-founder Mat Robar states the goal is to reach 150,000 trees by the end of 2030. “We are proud to continue our reforestation efforts with this collaboration,” Robar says. A portion of sales from both Beneath the Canopy and Forest Understory will support tree planting to preserve healthy forests for present and future generations.

“The National Forest Foundation is grateful to partner with Pure Project and Smog City to reforest areas in critical need,” says Abby Schembra, the Reforestation Partnerships Coordinator for the NFF. “The trees planted will go on to provide incredible benefits like improved watershed health, wildlife habitat, forest health and resiliency, and natural climate solutions, to name a few.”

Pure Project’s contribution to this collaboration, Beneath the Canopy, is a murky India pale ale featuring Citra, Cascade, and Cashmere hops. Smog City has crafted Forest Understory, an India pale ale with spruce tips. The cohesive beer can artwork displays two different forest views that, when stacked, form a full picture of the tree ecosystem.

“In an era defined by collective action, partnerships like this illuminate the path forward, demonstrating that together, we have the power to cultivate a future where nature’s vitality and human aspirations harmoniously thrive,” says Schembra.

Beneath the Canopy will be available on draft and in 4-packs to-go in all five of Pure Project’s taprooms in San Diego County, online for California shipping, and in select retailers starting Thursday, September 7th, 2023. Forest Understory will be released in Smog City’s taprooms and online on Friday, September 8th, 2023.

About Pure Project

Pure Project is a small-batch craft brewery with five taprooms in San Diego, California. Co-founded in 2015 by friends and entrepreneurs Mat Robar, Jesse Pine, and Winslow Sawyer, Pure Project brews unique, ingredient-driven beers with a passion for sustainability, seasonality, and the small details.

Pure Project has won numerous awards ranging from GABF (Great American Beer Festival) to US Beer Open Medals, has been featured on multiple “Best Brewery” lists, and is recognized for its dedication to using beer as a force for good.

Pure Project is a 1% for the Planet company and, to date, has donated over $350,000 to grassroots environmental organizations. Pure Project is also certified climate neutral and plastic negative.

For More Information:

https://shop.purebrewing.org/products/beneath-the-canopy