Prost Brewing Company Announces CAN Launch

Denver, CO — Prost Brewing Co., a Denver-based craft brewery, is thrilled to announce the next phase of its brand refresh – a full transition to cans, new additions to its lineup, and an updated seasonal program! Beginning this week, Prost Brewing Co.’s favorite year-round biers will be available in cans across the state of Colorado. Furthermore, the brewery is eager to announce the addition of Vienna Lager as a year-round offering, as well as a revamped seasonal program featuring Helles, Radler, Marzen, and IPL.

For its near eight years of operation, Prost Brewing Co. has committed itself to crafting and serving only the finest quality German-style biers. Prost Brewing Co. knew that it had an opportunity to create a brand that would match the beauty and the quality of its bier. In 2019, it partnered with CODO Designs to launch a full rebrand that encompassed new branding, packaging, and Biergarten remodels. The goal was simple: to blend the past with the present while staying true to Prost Brewing Co.’s German heritage and craft roots. Yet the results were dramatic with an eye-catching new look.After a successful rollout, it was time to take the next step and give consumers what they wanted – cans.

In addition to cans, the brewery is proud to introduce its Vienna Lager as the newest addition to its core lineup. With its roasted malt sweetness and dry finish, this Austrian-Style Amber Lager builds upon Prost’s lagering legacy. The Vienna Lager will join the Pilsner, Dunkel, Kolsch, and Weissbier as core offerings. A new variety pack is also launching featuring the Brewery’s favorites plus a rotating seasonal. Expanding on the excitement, two new biers will join established favorites to create a robust seasonal program. Anchored by the Marzen in the fall and Helles in the spring, the seasonal program welcomes the addition of a grapefruit Radler in the summer and an IPL (or India Pale Lager) in the winter.

As CODO Design’s Isaac Arthur stated:

“In an industry ever-fixated on the shiny and new, Prost is an anomaly… Prost’s brewers monitor every step of the process, at times feverishly turning decades-old valves by hand to adjust water flow or temperature. Their focus on clean, crisp, traditionally brewed lager beer stands out sharply amidst a de rigueur backdrop of hazy ‘this’ or ‘juicy that’.”

The new cans and artwork represent the next step in this feverish pursuit to stand out by bringing not only quality bier, but by enhancing the entire experience. This is the next step in Prost Brewing Co’s legacy and lays the foundation for future growth.

About Prost Brewing Co.:

Founded in 2012, Prost Brewing Co. is a family-owned Colorado craft brewery focused on crafting only the finest German-style biers. Prost honors its German heritage by sourcing only the highest quality ingredients directly from Germany and by following traditional brewing practices and lagering techniques. The results? A cleaner, more refined bier that is approachable, yet layered with complexities.