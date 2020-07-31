Prost Brewing Adds Distribution to Kansas

DENVER– Prost Brewing Co, a Colorado-based craft brewery, is excited to announce the arrival of its traditional German-style biers to the Midwest. Prost launched distribution statewide across Kansas as well as metro Kansas City, Missouri. Starting next week, Prost’s German classics will be available in cans in major and independent retails. With draft will be soon to follow.

In partnership with its distributors – Central States Beverage, LDF Sales & Distributing, and Crown Distributors – Prost is introducing five SKUs to the marketing including favorites, PILSNER, DUNKEL, WEISSBIER, VARIETY PACK as well as its rotating seasonal program. Anchored by the MARZEN and HELLES in the fall and spring, the seasonal program welcomes the addition of a grapefruit RADLER in the summer and an IPL (or India Pale Lager) in the winter.

For its eight years of operation, Prost Brewing Company has committed itself to crafting and serving only the finest quality German-style biers. Importing all its ingredients directly from Germany, Prost uses traditional practices and lagering techniques to offer crisp, clean lagers and nuanced, balanced ales. Its goal? To blend the past with the present, offering a taste of its heritage along the way. After a 2019 rebrand and a spring can rollout, Prost was primed for growth.

“This is a very exciting time for our company.” Said David DeLine, President of Prost Brewing Co. “We have seen tremendous demand for these styles and we are very fortunate to have the support of so many great customers. We are thrilled for the opportunity to serve the Kansas market and for the support of our distribution partners.”

So, what’s next for Prost Brewing Co.

“We are growing every day. I would expect Kansas to be just the beginning.”

About Prost Brewing Co.

Founded in 2012, Prost Brewing Co. is a family-owned Colorado craft brewery focused on crafting only the finest German-style biers. Prost honors its German heritage by sourcing only the highest quality ingredients directly from Germany and by following traditional brewing practices and lagering techniques. The results? A cleaner, more refined bier that is approachable, yet layered with complexities.