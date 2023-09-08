Prost! Athletic Brewing Company’s Oktoberfest Returns

MILFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Athletic Brewing Company, America’s leading producer of non-alcoholic craft beer, announced the fifth annual release of its classic non-alcoholic Oktoberfest. This seasonal Fest Brew was created to pair perfectly with fall weather and autumn activities, from cool hikes to homecoming tailgate parties.

Inspired by traditional Bavarian Festbiers, this flavorful, slightly-sweet golden brew boasts a clean malt backbone from Vienna and Munich malts, and light bitterness from a dosing of Hallertau Mittelfruh hops. It pairs well with everything from hot pretzels to hearty, cool-weather dishes, and contains only 70 calories.

“Our Oktoberfest brew is reminiscent of what you’d experience during the Bavarian fall season,” explains Marco Garcia, Brewery Manager at Athletic Brewing Company. “It’s full-bodied with malty undertones, and delicately balanced with a slight hop finish. This brew pairs perfectly with the crisp autumn air and is best enjoyed with friends and family.”

Sporting a new look in 2023, Athletic Brewing’s Oktoberfest was a first-of-its-kind non-alcoholic brew in America when it was first released in 2019. It is now available nationwide at select U.S. retailers in 6-pack 12 oz. cans for between $9.99 – $11.99. It is also available in 6-pack 12 oz. cans for $14.99 on athleticbrewing.com.

About Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Brewing, founded in 2017 by Bill Shufelt and John Walker, is the 13th largest craft brewer in America and the leading producer of non-alcoholic craft beer. The company’s brews are distributed in all 50 states and available at over 50,000 retail stores nationwide. In 2023, Athletic was ranked as the 4th fastest-growing company in the Americas by Financial Times. Athletic was also ranked as the fastest-growing U.S. beverage manufacturer by Inc. Magazine in 2022, and named one of TIME’s “100 Most Influential Companies.” The company has won over 75 prestigious brewing awards, including Gold & Silver for its Run Wild and Free Wave IPAs in the 2022 US Open of Beer Championship. It was also named the North American Brewer of the Year at the 2022 International Beer Challenge. Athletic has custom breweries in Milford, Connecticut, and San Diego, and donates up to $2 million annually to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Athletic Brewing is proudly a Certified B Corporation. Its full-flavored near beers and hop-infused sparkling waters are available on athleticbrewing.com

For More Information:

https://athleticbrewing.com/