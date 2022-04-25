Proof Brewing To Release International Collab For Ukraine Relief

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – Proof Brewing is set to release From San to Don, a Ukrainian Imperial Stout, on April 21st at 4 pm in its Brewpub on draft and in 4-pack cans. 100% of proceeds from sales will go to humanitarian relief aid in Ukraine. Proof Brewing has joined with breweries worldwide to brew a collaboration beer with Pravda Brewery in Lviv, Ukraine, to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, promote peace, and end the war. In March, Pravda Brewery announced an international collaboration opening up their recipes and artwork for a “Victory Beer Series” to raise awareness and support for the people of Ukraine.

“This war is heartbreaking, and we hope there will be peace soon,” said Founder Byron Burroughs. “We want to do our part locally to support fellow brewers and provide humanitarian relief for the Ukrainian people. We invite the community to join the cause and help raise relief funds for Ukraine!”

The Brewpub will be open from 4 pm – 10 pm on April 21st, and supplies are limited. Beer will be released at the Brewpub only and unavailable for shipping.

100% of the proceeds raised from sales will go to humanitarian organizations and Care.org’s crisis response in Ukraine to reach 4 million with aid and recovery, food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support, and cash assistance — and prioritizing the needs of women and girls, families, and the elderly.

