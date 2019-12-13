Proof Brewing Company Announces 2020 Release Calendar

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Proof Brewing Co. has announced their inaugural release calendar for 2020, which features twelve total offerings. The calendar consists of its core line up, available year-round in draft and 6-pack cans. Proof Brewing Co. will release four new rotated offerings in package and draft, in addition to four fruited Berliner Weisse styles available for draft only, called their “Sour Series”. All twelve offerings will be available in the brewery’s tasting room or distribution in Florida where Proof is sold.

“Our new production facility gives us the capacity for innovation and creativity,” said Marketing Director Bryan Smith. “We’re so excited to give our fans the beers they’ve been wanting for so long. This calendar allows our team to continue to push boundaries and define our future as industry leaders.”

Leading boldly at the start of the year is Litany of Angels, a 9% ABV Belgian Strong Ale, available January through March in 4-packs and draft. The next offering springing to life is White Orchid, an American IPA with tropical fruits and citrus notes, available April through July in 4-packs and draft. Tradition follows with the seasonal release of Prooftoberfest, a German-style Festbier, available August through October in 6-packs and draft. Coffee Creatures In the Dark, a sweet stout aged on local coffee will conclude the inaugural 2020 offerings and be available October through December in 4-packs and draft.

“We’re excited to introduce our lineup of fruited sour Berliner Weisse variants in new markets,” said Head Brewer Arin Brown. “These beers have typically only been available in our tap room. It’s a unique and popular style in the Florida beer scene that pairs perfectly with the outdoor lifestyle.”

Proof Brewing Co. will offer four fruited sour beers available in distribution for draft only. These variants will rotate and include: Pomegranate Passion Fruit Evil Kiss, Strawberry Lemonade Evil Kiss, Key Lime Pie Evil Kiss, and Raspberry Lime Evil Kiss.

The brewery will release additional beers in the brewery’s tasting room and local Tallahassee distribution. These releases will be announced closer to their release dates. Stay tuned to the brewery’s social media and website for updates.

ABOUT US: Founded by Byron & Angela Burroughs in 2012, Proof Brewing Company prides itself on being an industry leader of innovative beers. Proof Brewing Co. produces big, bold, flavorful beers and remains committed to true artisanal brewing methods in an evolving industry. The brewery has received numerous awards and recognition from the world renowned Hunaphu’s Day, US Open Beer Championship, Best Florida Beer, and Paste Magazine. For more information, visit www.proofbrewingco.com, Facebook: PBCBeer, Twitter: proofbrewingco, and Instagram: proofbrewingco

For More Information

www.proofbrewingco.com/news-updates/2019/12/11/2020-release-calendar