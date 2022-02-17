Proof Brewing Company Announces 10 Year Anniversary Celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – Proof Brewing Co. has announced its 10 Year Anniversary Celebration this Saturday, February 19th which will feature over 20 beers on tap, live music, special food menu, commemorative glassware, and barrel-aged can release. The draft list will feature limited, and special release beers made exclusively for the celebration. Catch the sounds of local musician Revival playing in the beer garden from 4PM – 7PM. Proof Brewing Co. is pre-selling the commemorative glassware on its online store, which includes a commemorative taster glass and three fills of any beer on the menu Saturday. Glassware quantities are limited.

“It’s hard to believe it has been 10-years since we started brewing beer in Tallahassee,” said Founder Byron Burroughs. “We felt a celebration party should be in order and invite the public to come out and enjoy local live music, amazing beers, food, and good times!”

Here’s a sneak peek of the Anniversary Celebration draft list!

10 Year Anniversary Ale | Apple Brandy Barrel-aged Imperial Stout 15%

Carrot Cake Fantasy Van | Brown Ale 7.8%

Boston Cream Pie Mango Wit | Wheat Ale 5.7%

Vanilla Hazelnut Peach Crumble Evil Kiss | Berliner 5.7%

Pina Colada OutWit | Wheat Ale 5.7%

The Anniversary Celebration is free and open to the public from 2 pm – 10 pm on February 19th. For more information and updates, please visit Proof Brewing Co.’s social media channels.

About Proof Brewing Co.

Founded by Byron & Angela Burroughs in 2012, Proof Brewing Company prides itself on being an industry leader of innovative beers. Proof Brewing Co. produces big, bold, flavorful beers and remains committed to true artisanal brewing methods in an evolving industry. The brewery has received numerous awards and recognition from the world renowned Hunaphu’s Day, US Open Beer Championship, Best Florida Beer, Paste Magazine, and Wine Enthusiast.

For More Information:

https://www.proofbrewingco.com