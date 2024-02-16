Portland Cider Releases Spicy, Zesty Taproom Favorite in Cans: Key Lime Habanero Hits Shelves Across the West

CLACKAMAS, Ore.— Portland Cider Co. released its Key Lime Habanero Cider for the first time in cans. First conceived for the annual Cider Summit festival five years ago, it has been a seasonal offering on tap in the pubs ever since. As part of the cidery’s Small Batch series, Key Lime Habanero will be available in a limited run through June.

The off-dry cider is tangy and complex, offering a balanced heat from semi-sweet key lime juice and fresh habanero pepper blended with Northwest apples. Semi-sweet with light tannins and a spice-forward nose, the cider is at home alongside seafood tacos, coconut curry, or a big basket of chips, guac and mango salsa.

“The guests who visit us in our taprooms have a lot of influence when it comes to what we put in cans, and Key Lime Habanero has been a hit since the first time we poured it. It’s quite a sensory experience for the taste buds, with the complex layers of citrus tang and peppery heat layered with sweet apples,” said Portland Cider co-owner Jeff Parrish. “Our three locations are like our laboratories. We get to share the fruits of our imagination, playing with different flavors, yeasts and techniques, and see what hits. Though Key Lime Habanero is new to cans, it’s time-tested and well-loved, and we’re looking forward to putting it into more people’s hands.”

Key Lime Habanero Cider will be available through June in 16-ounce Proper Pint cans throughout the cidery’s distribution footprint in Oregon, Washington, Colorado, and most of California, and on draft at the cidery’s three pub locations. Cider fans can locate any Portland Cider using the company’s Cider Finder online.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was founded in 2013 to bring hand-crafted, award-winning cider to the Northwest. The company recognizes Portland and her bold spirit as the inspiration behind their innovative ciders, and promises the cleanest, tastiest, and most enjoyable cider-drinking experience the city has to offer. Portland Cider has three taproom locations in the Portland metro area, where they encourage all to visit, sample, and expect more from the cider they drink.

