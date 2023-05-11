Portland Cider Helps Feed Oregon Zoo Animals In New Partnership

CLACKAMAS, Oregon – As part of their community commitment to pay it (fruit) forward, Portland Cider Company is partnering with the Oregon Zoo Foundation to help feed their hungry residents. Throughout May and June, a portion of the proceeds from every six-pack of Portland Cider sold in Oregon and Southwest Washington will be donated to the foundation and used to produce the 292,000 pounds of food that over 1,500 animals at the Oregon Zoo devour annually.

“Every time you pop open a can of Portland Cider, you could be helping provide healthy, nutritious food to all the different animals at the Oregon Zoo,” said Helen Lewis, Marketing Director at Portland Cider. “The more six-packs sold, the greater the donation, so this is a great time to stock up a bit for the animals!”

Each day, the Oregon Zoo provides an incredible variety of meals to hundreds of species: apples for Moshu, the red panda; carrots for Jozi, the black rhino; and ripe avocados for Pericles the chimp. Sea otters Juno, Lincoln and Uni Sushi require fresh, high-quality seafood six times a day, making them one of the most expensive (and adorable) animals to feed at the zoo. Thanks to black bears, polar bears, giraffes, tortoises and beavers, the zoo needs 250 heads of lettuce a week. And the herd of Asian elephants consumes 156,000 pounds of hay annually.

“Every dollar matters in our mission to provide the very best care for the animals at the Oregon Zoo, and Portland Cider has made it easy for people to help out while enjoying a delicious, local craft cider,” said Julie Fitzgerald, executive director at the Oregon Zoo Foundation. “The zoo has educated and entertained generations of guests, and partnerships like this one help ensure that we’ll be able to continue our efforts for generations to come.”

Most Portland Cider varieties are available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans, and can be found at retailers throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington using the company’s Cider Finder. Six-packs are also sold at Portland Cider’s three locations in Clackamas, Beaverton, and Portland.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was founded in 2013 to bring hand-crafted, award winning cider to the Northwest. The company recognizes Portland and her bold spirit as the inspiration behind their innovative ciders, and promises the cleanest, tastiest, and most enjoyable cider-drinking experience the city has to offer. Including the new Westside Pub, Portland Cider has three taproom locations in the Portland Metro Area, where they encourage all to visit, sample, and expect more from the cider they drink.

