Portland Cider Co. Releases Concord Grape Seasonal Cider

CLACKAMAS, Ore.– Portland Cider Company will release its Concord Grape seasonal cider in 22-oz. bottles and draft this Thursday, Jan. 17. A blend of 100 percent Northwest apple cider and freshly-pressed Northwest Concord grapes, this royal purpled-colored cider is the crowning jewel of Portland Cider’s seasonal releases.

Portland Cider Co. will celebrate the release with a “Grape Gatsby” party at both its Portland-area pubs on Thursday, Jan. 17, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will feature two cider cocktails with a Roaring Twenties theme, and guests who show up in dapper and flapper duds will receive a special discount.

“We first bottled Concord Grape last year, and already it’s become one of our most popular seasonal cider releases,” explained owner Lynda Parrish. “It’s light-bodied with a strong grape juice nose and a semi-sweet finish that makes for an incredibly refreshing treat that conjures fond memories with just one sip.”

Portland’s Concord Grape Cider originated as a collaboration project made with Waz Wu, chapter director of Veganizer Portland, for the Willamette Week Beer & Cider Pro-Am in October 2017. The collaboration cider took home the People’s Choice award at the event, and Portland Cider started bottling it soon after.

Concord Grape is available through April in 22-oz. bottles and in 1/6-barrel and 1/2-barrel draft kegs. It can be purchased at either of the company’s two taprooms, as well as at select retailers in Oregon, Washington and Northern California.

Visit Portlandcider.com/concord-grape for more information.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was started in October 2012 by an Oregonian and a family of British expats with the mission of bringing cider, handcrafted in the English tradition, to the Northwest. It has two taproom locations: Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, OR 97214; and Taproom & Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F, Clackamas, OR 97015. Visit PortlandCider.com and follow @PortlandCider on social media.

