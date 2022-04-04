Portland Cider Co. Heads East With Launch of Colorado Distribution

CLACKAMAS, Oregon – Portland Cider Co. has expanded its distribution footprint to include the state of Colorado through a partnership with Eagle Rock Distributing. Colorado makes the fifth state where Portland Cider is available, joining Oregon, Washington, Northern Idaho and Northern California.

Effective immediately, craft cider fans throughout Colorado will be able to enjoy Portland Cider’s award-winning selection of year-round and seasonal ciders, including the flagship Kinda Dry, Imperial Peach Tea, popular seasonals like Blueberry Bourbon Basil, and the newest releases, Strawberry Pineapple and True Brut.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our 9th anniversary than to kick off distribution in the beautiful state of Colorado,” said Portland Cider co-founder Jeff Parrish. “For the 15 years prior to Lynda and I starting Portland Cider Co., I worked for a company based in Grand Junction, Colorado. My regular trips there made it feel like a second home. We’re delighted that our friends in Colorado can easily find our ciders now on the shelves of retailers across the state.”

All Portland Cider products are made with 100% Northwest-grown apples and simple, quality ingredients. Each batch is crafted with Pacific Northwest ingredients and embraces the creative, irreverent spirit of the company’s namesake city. The company is family owned and operated, and will soon open its third Portland-area taphouse.

Portland Cider’s selection is available in a variety of 12-ounce cans and 19.2-ounce “Proper Pint” cans, as well as on draft.

