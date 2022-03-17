Portland Cider Celebrates Ninth Anniversary With a 30-Day Cider-bration & Brand Refresh

CLACKAMAS, Oregon – Portland Cider Co. invites cider lovers everywhere to join in celebrating the company’s ninth anniversary this month. The festivities will culminate in an anniversary bash at Portland CIder’s Clackamas Taproom on April 16.

Events taking place over the next 30 days include:

3/20 – Cider-mosa Sunday at Portland Cider Co. pubs

3/23 – Portland Cider Co. Cider Release Night at Growler Guys Waterfront

3/28 – Portland Cider Co. Maker’s Night at Pizza Thief

4/7-10 – Portland Cider Co. Showcase at Loyal Legion Beaverton

4/7 – Portland Cider Co. Maker’s Night at Loyal Legion Beaverton

4/9 – Hillsboro Hops Season Kick-off Party at Front Row

4/12 – Cider Release Party at Gold Dust Meridian

The 9th Anniversary Party will feature 32 different ciders, crafted by Portland Cider Co. over the last two years. Referred to as a mini “Portland Cider Festival,” fans will get a chance to sip their favorite ciders released, including the last of Pineapple Rosé and Concord Grape. Tickets are available for presale here.

“This celebration is really an appreciation of everyone who’s made it possible for Portland Cider to make it to nine years,” said Jeff Parrish, co-owner of Portland Cider. “From our close friends and family members who helped us launch to our hard-working crew, wholesale and retail partners, and cider drinkers — we raise a proper pint to each of you in thanks!”

Since 2013, Portland Cider has evolved from a scrappy, two-person operation in Oregon City to the state’s 2nd-largest cidery, currently employing 24 people and on the verge of opening their third restaurant location this spring. Co-founders Lynda and Jeff Parrish have discovered countless ways to innovate and streamline their operations, but are committed to never sacrificing quality, using 100% Northwest-grown apples in every batch. Portland Cider is steadfast in remaining locally owned and connected to its Portland roots.

“I firmly believe that people should expect more from their cider,” said Lynda Parrish. “We want people to see the Portland Cider label and know that they will be enjoying a Northwest cider with English roots and dependably good ingredients. Our lineup truly has something to appeal to every palate.”

The company makes a point to use high-quality specialty ingredients that highlight their fellow Oregon businesses, as shown in their Blueberry Bourbon Basil cider and donut collaboration with Blue Star Donuts, their use of Eugene, Oregon-based Singing Dog Vanilla in their Tangerine Dreamsicle Cider, and their Imperial Peach Tea Cider featuring Steven Smith Assam tea. In honor of their own startup roots, they seek out opportunities to elevate the profile of small, hyperlocal businesses through giveaways and shout-outs.

The next few months promise to be eventful for the Portland Cider crew as they open the doors to their new Westside Pub in Beaverton, unveil a refreshed brand and packaging look, and launch several innovative new ciders. The latest pub will showcase the refreshed branding, and the entire retail cider lineup will transition to new labeling over the course of the next year.

A full list of the anniversary events taking place can be found on the Portland Cider website, and by following the company’s Instagram and Facebook accounts. Portland Cider is available at their Portland Cider House and Clackamas Taproom, as well as on the shelves of retailers throughout the company’s distribution footprint in Oregon, Washington and Northern California. Use the Cider Finder to locate specific ciders near you.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was started in 2013 by an Oregonian and a family of British expats with the mission of bringing cider, handcrafted in the English tradition, to the Northwest. Portland Cider has two taproom locations, including the Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, OR 97214 and the Clackamas Pub & Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F, Clackamas, OR 97015.

https://www.portlandcider.com/