Pontoon Brewing Joins Bevana Partners

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga.— Pontoon Brewing, creators of the popular brands Smiggles and Brownie Batter, have joined beverage platform Bevana Partners to continue their exponential growth across the Southeast and beyond. Founded in 2014 by a group of longtime friends and homebrewers, the brewery has since grown to be among the largest and most beloved brands in Georgia, with a focus on both extreme flavor and easy living that pair perfectly with a day on the lake or a night out in good company.

Reaching the customers who love their beer in a tightly regulated beverage industry provides unique challenges. Through their partnership with Bevana, Pontoon will gain access to a wider network of distribution and market support, enabling them to continue to make some of the country’s most creative and innovative beers well into the future.

“We’re really excited to partner with Bevana,” says Sean O’Keefe, Pontoon Brewing’s CEO. “The things we’re doing at Pontoon have really resonated with our community and our fans and the demand for our beers continues to grow well beyond our wildest expectations! While we’re incredibly excited and grateful for the love and support, keeping up with new markets and new distributors and everything that goes along with them is really a distraction from what we set out to do: make awesome beer with our own fun and irreverent twists. Bevana is going to help us get back to that.”

All of the brewery’s most popular beers will continue to be available both in retail stores and at Pontoon Brewing’s two taprooms in Sandy Springs and Tucker, Georgia, including One Ski IPA, Crushing Waves Georgia Weisse, New Wave Premium Ale, and AquaTronic Juicy Double IPA. The company’s tradition of creativity and innovation will also continue, with new limited releases being available to craft beer enthusiasts across the country on a rotating basis.

The partnership will also leverage Bevana’s extensive experience in navigating the difficult waters of state alcohol commissions and regulating bodies. Far too often, the single greatest obstacle facing growing breweries is in simply being allowed to connect with customers who would otherwise enjoy their beers, a challenge that the beverage platform has well-established expertise in navigating.

“We’ve been friends with the folks at Pontoon for a long time,” reflects Aaron MJ Gore, Bevana Partners’ Sr. Director of Business Development. “They’ve captured lightning in a bottle in a really unique way in the industry, and it all comes down to the authentic connection that they’ve formed with their fans and customers over the years. Pontoon is about more than just beer. It’s about a way of looking at life and friendship and togetherness. That’s something that we’re excited to help bring to even more people.”

Pontoon’s beers will also be offered through Bevana’s online shop, where all of the platform’s beverage partners may be ordered and shipped directly to customers’ homes or businesses. With the ability to deliver beer to customers in forty-two states, it helps beverage makers and drinkers cut through the noise and the barriers that stand in the way of enjoying the best drinks that the world has to offer, regardless of location. Enjoying the best beers from across the country has never been so easy or affordable.

Bevana is a platform that connects artisan beverage makers with eager customers that they would otherwise be unable to reach.

