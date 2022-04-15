Platform Beer Company Releases Odd Future, Imperial IPA

CLEVELAND, Ohio – You know that tingly feeling of anticipation, butterflies when you are about to try something new? That. Platform Beer Company is all about celebrating the next adventure, announcing its newest beer and an opportunity for consumers to tap into new experiences this summer!

Odd Future is a bold new spin on nostalgic favorites, a tribute to the early styles and flavors that propelled our love of BIG India Pale Ales (IPAs). It’s the rush of the uncharted combined with the comfort of the familiar, with an added splash of quirk. A retro refresh and an invitation to lean into what makes us all a little odd—think mom jeans, vinyl records, hacky sacks, and scrunchies. Odd Future IPA dances on your palate with notes of lemon, grapefruit, tropical citrus, and a deceptively smooth yet mighty 8.6% ABV.

Platform Beer Company will host a sweepstakes encouraging fans to enter to win for new experiences under their campaign, “Try Something New.” Text ODDFUTURE to 78896. New experiences include a fishing trip, Cleveland Ballet tickets, King’s Island tickets, skydiving or cooking lessons, or an oculus experience.

Throughout the summer, Platform Beer Co. wants to enrich the lives of our community members and entice you to Try Something New. Save the date for July 23 as Platform Beer Co. will present an unprecedented summer festival held at their sour beer facility, Phunkenship. Aptly named Odd Fest, the jamboree will entice attendees to try something they never have, but always have wanted to do: rock-climbing, fishing, learning to play guitar, getting a tattoo, and more!

About Platform Beer Co.

Founded in 2014 by Paul Benner and Justin Carson, the Cleveland-based Platform Beer Co. focuses on innovation and charitable community initiatives. Widely known in its local market for creative seasonal offerings and limited-edition taproom releases, Platform beers can be found throughout OH, PA, IN, KY (in all major markets), as well as in NJ and with select availability in NY.

For More Information:

https://platformbeer.co