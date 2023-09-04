Pittsburgh Brewing Releases Harvest PA Helles Lager

Collaboration with Giant Eagle and Allegheny Mountain Malt Uses Sustainable Local Ingredients

Pittsburgh, PA – Pittsburgh Brewing Company, in the wake of its popular summer release of Iron City Turner’s Ic’d Tea, has announced another local collaboration to produce Harvest PA Helles Lager. In a joint effort with Giant Eagle and Food21, Harvest PA is made with Pennsylvania-grown and produced Allegheny Mountain Malt and with Pennsylvania hops.

“With a team of experts from agronomy, agriculture, malting, brewing and marketing,” said Vince Mangini, Food21 Value Center Manager, “Harvest PA leverages our region’s assets, both human and economic, in a sustainable way.”

“It was great for Pittsburgh Brewing to work with everyone on all levels to complete this PA collaboration,” agreed Todd Zwicker, President, Pittsburgh Brewing Company. “This will bring awareness to the endless brewing opportunities within PA.”

Harvest PA Helles Lager is available at select Giant Eagle Market District and GetGo stores. “At Giant Eagle, we have a unique passion for supporting local producers and purveyors as we work together to enrich the communities we collectively serve,” said Roy King, Giant Eagle’s Sr. Category Merchant for Beer. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with strong Pennsylvania partner organizations like Food21 and Pittsburgh Brewing Company to create a truly hometown beer, one brewed by a local brewery using locally sourced barley and made available at your local supermarket. We look forward to highlighting our region in a meaningful and enjoyable way as we share this hometown beer with our guests.”

“Bringing quality food to market is essential to building a resilient food economy,” said Food21 President Joe Bute, “including locally grown and processed malts and hops. This also improves the financial sustainability of our region’s family farms, enabling them to move away from commodity agriculture toward value-added crops. Harvest PA demonstrates the power of connecting local farms’ capacity to one of the fastest growing industries in the country – craft brewing. This is a key part of the Food21 Mission.”

Founded in 2018, Food21 of Pennsylvania is a 501(c)(3) located in Pittsburgh, PA. Through market driven solutions and strategies, Food21 serves as a catalyst for the expansion of the regional food and agricultural economy in the Western Atlantic Food Shed. Its mission includes promoting economic development, environmental and financial sustainability, health and well-being and broad-based partnerships. Food21 serves as a platform for social impact innovation across the food system and demonstrates fresh solutions to long-standing problems. For more information go to www.food21.org.

About Pittsburgh Brewing Company: The history of Pittsburgh Brewing Co. can be traced back to the mid-1800s when Iron City Brewing was established at Liberty Avenue and 34th Street in Lawrenceville. Pittsburgh Brewing Co. has been operating for over 160 years and survived because of their product innovation. Pittsburgh Brewing was known for many “firsts” in the brewing world. It introduced the world’s first snap-top can, established in conjunction with Alcoa. It also introduced the first twist-off resealable cap, was the first to package draft beer in a can and was the first to produce cans with printed scenes honoring the achievements of local professional and college sports teams. In 1978, Pittsburgh Brewing Co., as just one of the 40 breweries left in the United States, introduced I.C. Light, one of the first light beers in the country. Now, the company is currently owned by a local family, and is working to continue its tradition of brewing innovative world class beers in their state-of-the-art facility in Creighton, PA. Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is the producer of Iron City Beer, I.C. Light, I.C. Light Mango, Old German, and Block House.