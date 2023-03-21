Pike Brewing Releases Mountains Out IPA

SEATTLE, Wash.— Pike Brewing is celebrating all things on March 20. Washington with the release of a new seasonal beer, Mountains Out IPA.

Mountains Out is made with 100% Washington ingredients and mind power. Opera pilsner and oats from Skagit Valley Malting form the base, with LINC Malt representing Eastern Washington with Purple Egyptian, Elwha Spelt, and Gazelle Rye. It’s hopped with Mosaic and Simcoe from Yakima Chief Hops, and Azacca from Roy Farms.

Mountains Out is bursting with candied tangerine and lime peels, meadow flowers, alpine berries, and evergreen pine with a low-medium hop lingering on the palette. ABV 7.0% |45 IBU.

“Mountains Out is a classic Northwest IPA and perfect to take on outdoor excursions,” said Leslie Shore, head brewer at Pike Brewing. “Staying in? This beer will keep you company with hop notes of citrus, berry, and flowers and the lingering finish will have you dreaming of hiking in the mountains and enjoying the first flowers of spring.”

Mountains Out IPA is available beginning March 20, so grab a six pack or belly up to your favorite bar and enjoy a nice cold pint.

Pike’s seasonal beers are available at Pike Brewing, Pike Taproom, local bottle shops, and select retailers throughout the Pacific Northwest.

About Pike Brewing

Founded in 1989 by Charles and Rose Ann Finkel, Pike Brewing is the longest running, independently operated craft brewery in Washington State. Located adjacent to Seattle’s iconic Pike Place Market, Pike Brewing features a sustainably focused gravity-flow steam-powered brewhouse producing bold, diverse, and dynamic craft beers. In addition to the urban brewery, the three-level space boasts two restaurants and a Microbrewery Museum, making Pike Brewing a destination for both locals and visitors alike. Pike Brewing is renowned for a wide range of award-winning beers, top-notch hospitality, and a philanthropic commitment to the community. Look for Pike Brewing in restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores throughout Washington, as well as select grocery stores in Alaska and Idaho.

Pike Brewing is located at 1415 First Avenue in Seattle, Washington.

