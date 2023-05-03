Pelican Brewing Company Releases Sunrise Surfer Blonde Ale

PACIFIC CITY, Ore.— With summer just around the bend, Pelican Brewing Company has released its latest offering, Sunrise Surfer Blond Ale. Inspired by the Oregon Coast and the surfer-loved town of Pacific City, Sunrise Surfer Blonde Ale pours a brilliant straw-yellow color and features a blissful floral and herbaceous aroma. The light and refreshingly toasty flavors come from Pilsner malt and gives the beer a crisp, lean malt aspect. With a smooth finish, the beer is set to become a summer-must have whether it’s enjoyed on the sand or at home.

“Nothing says crisp and refreshing like a well-made blonde ale,” says Pelican brewmaster Darron Welch. “With Sunrise Surfer, we wanted to create a beer that can be enjoyed anytime you’re in the mood for something bright and refreshing. Flavorful, aromatic and delightfully quaffable, Sunrise Surfer has a modest alcohol content to make sure you are ready for tomorrow’s sunrise!”

This newest beer from Pelican Brewing features a low ABV of 4.8%, perfect for the many consumers seeking out lower alcohol options. Sunrise Surfer Blonde Ale can be found at any of Pelican Brewing’s four coastal taprooms as well as on store shelves wherever Pelican Brewing Company is sold.

About Pelican Brewing Company

Born at the beach in 1996, Pelican Brewing Company is Oregon’s only beachfront brew pub and one of the states most decorated craft breweries with over 450 awards. Pelican Brewing prides itself on being playful, but not frivolous – brewing each beer with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican Brewing operates three coastal brewpubs in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and Siletz Bay, as well as production facility and taproom in Tillamook, Oregon. Pelican Brewing beers can be found at any of their locations, as well as in stores across Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.

For More Information:

https://pelicanbrewing.com/beer/sunrise-surfer/