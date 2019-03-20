Pelican Brewing Company Releases Pilsner

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — Prost! Pelican Brewing Company has released Pelican Pilsner, a tasty German-style Pilsner that joins the year-round lineup of Pelican classics. The beer is available now as a draft-only delight at all Pelican brewpubs and other participating watering holes.

Pelican Pilsner is a passport to tradition from the Pelican brewers. With a classic elegance and balance, the aromatic hops and toasty, bready malts interplay for a perfect palate pleaser. The distinct quaff-ability is off the chart, yet the complexity of nuanced flavors allows the curious to explore to another level. A lean, hoppy balance in the finish is reminiscent of the Pilsners of Northern Germany. Take a sip and fall in love with a new take on an old favorite.

European style malt and traditional noble hops combined with pure coastal water and a distinct German lager yeast create a floral, spicy hop aroma, brilliant pale gold color, refined toasty maltiness and an elegant, crisp, clean, thirst-quenching finish. Yum!

“Making a great Pilsner is like brewing in a Speedo—there is nowhere to hide any flaws!” said Darron Welch, founding brewmaster, Pelican Brewing Company. “The flavor and balance of a great pilsner is what makes it special—combining depth of flavor and character with refreshing drinkability is a real balancing act, one that requires the highest level of craftsmanship.”

Welch continues to be one of the most decorated brewers in the Pacific Northwest, earning well over 450 medals including several Gold last year alone at the World Beer Cup, Australian International Beer Awards and North American Beer Awards.

“Pelican Pilsner is fantastic—soft where it is supposed to be, round and just a proper bitterness,” said Rick Sellers, Summit Beverage. “It’s a clean, easy beer—what a Pilsner should be. Cheers!”

Like all Pelican beers, Pelican Pilsner is born at the beach by a team of award-winning craft beer makers known for brewing styles of beer that they themselves love to drink.

“Regardless of the season, there are always occasions that are perfect for a flavorful, well-made Pilsner beer. That’s why we’ve added Pelican Pilsner to our year-round line-up of draft beers,” said Welch.

About Pelican Pilsner

ABV: 4.8 percent

IBU: 35

PLATO: 11º

About Pelican Brewing Company

Pelican Brewing Company was founded in 1996 by Jeff Schons and Mary Jones in Pacific City with Oregon’s only oceanfront brewpub. Celebrating its 24th year, the brewing company has created masterpieces like Kiwanda Cream Ale, Beak Breaker Double IPA, Sea ‘N Red Irish-Style Red Ale, Five Fin West Coast Pilsner, and Tsunami Stout. With the vision, creativity and brewing expertise of founding brewmaster Darron Welch, Pelican Brewing has won over 450 awards including a Silver Medal at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival, 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewing Company and Brewmaster of the Year. Pelican Brewing currently distributes 22 oz. bottles, 12oz bottles in 6-packs, a new mixed 12-pack and 50 liter and 20-liter kegs via a network of distributors in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah and Hawaii. The company operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Tillamook and Cannon Beach.