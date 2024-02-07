Pelican Brewing Company Releases Beak Breaker Tropical Double India Pale Ale

PACIFIC CITY, Oregon – The newest release from the Oregon Coast takes a tropical twist on a beloved Pelican Brewing favorite.

Hop into an afternoon vacation with the newest release from Pelican Brewing Company, Beak Breaker Tropical Double IPA.

This tropical edition of Pelican’s fan favorite, Beak Breaker Double IPA, delivers bold hops and unmatched drinkability true to the original Beak Breaker. Loaded with juicy character and flavor notes reminiscent of days spent along distant shores, Beak Breaker Tropical captures the essence of a sunshine filled tropical getaway.

Aromas of ripe mango, papaya and guava transport beer enthusiasts to a paradise of tropical flavors from the comfort of their own backyard. Beak Breaker Tropical pours a radiant golden color and boasts a pleasant malt sweetness. “We want to transport drinkers to a paradise of exotic flavors with every sip,” states Pelican Brewmaster Darron Welch. Welch goes on to note that, “the addition of El Dorado and Nectaron hops are a key part of enhancing the tropical impression of this brew, while the Citra hops enhance the intensity and create a family likeness to Beak Breaker.”

This newest Double IPA from Pelican Brewing features an ABV of 8.8% perfect for creating your own afternoon backyard vacation. Beak Breaker Tropical can be found at any of Pelican Brewing’s four coastal taprooms as well as on store shelves wherever Pelican Brewing Company is sold.

For More Information:

https://pelicanbrewing.com/beer/beak-breaker-tropical/