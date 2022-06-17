Pelican Brewing Company Expands Its Flock with Sparkle Hops, a Non-Alcoholic Hop-Infused Flavored Sparkling Water

PACIFIC CITY, Oregon – Pelican Brewing Company launches its first non-alcoholic beverage offering, Sparkle Hops, that perfectly pairs select hops with fruit flavors and bubbly carbonation for a refreshing, thirst-quenching experience. Conceived from the innovative minds of Pelican, Sparkle Hops launches with two flavors, Strata hop-infused water withaçaiand Citra hop-infused water with lemon. Launching just in time for summer, Sparkle Hops two flavors are now available in 12 oz. six-packs at stores near you, at Pelican’s four coastal brewpubs, and direct-to-consumers nationwide through Pelican’s website.

“Our brewers first created this non-alcoholic sparkling water to drink while they were working on the brew deck,” says Mary Jones, Co-Founder, and CEO of Pelican Brewing Company. “It was such a hit with our brew staff that we realized we should be sharing this with our beloved flock. We also saw an opportunity with consumers shifting preferences towards non-alcoholic beverages and wanted to offer our Pelican take on this growing category.”

Built from single hops paired with fruit flavors, Sparkle Hops delivers complex and refreshing flavors for any time of day. The striking pink Strata offering pairs the bountiful flavors of blueberry and blackberry from the Oregon-grown hops with the earthy taste ofaçai. The Citra flavor delivers an extra zip with every sip as the bold hops give citrusy notes of hop character paired with a zing of lemon in the finish.

Consumers can choose from a three-month subscription service that delivers four six-packs every month for three months, or individual purchase of four six-packs of either the Citra orStrata flavor. Shipping begins June 21st, 2022.

Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons, Mary Jones and brewmaster Darron Welch, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations. And now 26 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards, including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year. Why? Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous. Brewed with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach, where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible. Cheers, Fellow Fanatics!

