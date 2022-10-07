Pelican Brewing Company Celebrates their Newest Brewpub Location on Siletz Bay

LINCOLN CITY, Oregon – It’s a beautiful new day in Lincoln City and on the south end of that vibrant coastal town, Pelican Brewing Company Brewmaster, Darron Welch, enters a new building to brew a batch of beer on the same 15-barrel brew system that 26 years ago he used to brew the very first batch of Pelican Beer in Pacific City. As the morning tide rises Darron mashes in and monitors the stages of the brewing process with Pelican R & D Brewer, Scott Mohr. For Darron, the brew day represents a unique milestone, a day when, for the second time in his long successful career, he christens the same brew system for Pelican. For Scott, the brew day represents new horizons – it is the passing of a baton and the opportunity to welcome all to enjoy beer crafted on the sandy shoreline of Siletz Bay.

Pelican Brewing Company knows that there is no place like their Pacific Northwest coastal home. Born at the beach in Pacific City Oregon, Pelican Brewing Company has long appreciated and represented all that makes the Oregon Coast extraordinary. Staying true to their beach roots, Pelican Brewing adds to its iconic collection of coastal brewpubs with the new location on Siletz Bay. The brewpub interior, with 15,333 square feet, accommodates approximately 226 guests. Views of the bay and coastal wetlands are abundant from every angle as the floor-to-ceiling windows flood the expansive dining room with natural light. An upper mezzanine area provides even better views of the bay and is adjacent to new private group meeting or dining space. Outside the building, an expansive 2,600 square foot outdoor patio welcomes coast lovers with an ocean breeze and multiple seating options. The new location showcases the magnificence of this beautiful stretch of the Oregon Coast. “We are honored that Pelican Brewing selected Lincoln City for their newest brewpub and we welcome them as a new attraction, an engine of economic development and a marketing partner,” says Ed Dreistadt, director, Explore Lincoln City. “We also are excited to experience the stunning view of Siletz Bay from their new location. Having such a well-established Oregon brand locate here is a big win for Lincoln City.”

Designed by the global award-winning hospitality design firm, EDG Design, and the architectural expertise of Portland-based Jones Architecture,, Pelican Brewing – Siletz Bay embodies a modern coastal design that embraces the beauty of the site and Pelican’s desire to serve up an extraordinary guest experience. According to lead architect, Alan Jones of Jones Architecture, the new brewpub was conceived as a destination venue that draws upon and honors the traditions of the Oregon Coast, Siletz Bay and the Pelican brand. The design was inspired by the drama of the natural environment—the shifting tides, ever changing conditions, and the dramatic views of the driftwood covered beaches called for a design solution that maximizes the views and bay frontage.

Pelican Brewing—Siletz Bay brings Pelican’s iconic beer cuisine culture to another Oregon coast town. Like its other locations in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and Tillamook, the Siletz Bay location offers craft beers unique to that location—and a modern yet casual and relaxing guest experience, punctuated by the raw natural beauty and wildlife of the bay. The new brewpub delivers the same incomparable pub fare featuring locally sourced seafood and produce, and a number of innovative features found only at this new location such as the upcoming “Phil’s Nest Crab Boil Experience.” This special indoor/outdoor dining space, dubbed Phil’s Nest, is set to open in mid-October 2022. This will be a one-of-a-kind crab boil experience for guests to enjoy while looking out on the views of the bay. “We are incredibly excited to offer visitors to our Siletz Bay location a new seafood experience which we hope will cultivate connection to our beautiful coastal location ocean and create new memories for our customers,” says Mary Jones, co-founder and CEO of Pelican Brewing Company.

“We opened our dining room doors at Siletz Bay to the public this summer, and now that the brewery is operational, it is time to celebrate,” Mary explains. The first batch of beer brewed in Siletz Bay pays tribute to Pelican’s original opening celebration in 1996. Brewmaster Darron notes that the Doryman’s Dark Ale is not only one of the original beers that Pelican brewed for the opening day of the flagship Pacific City location in 1996, it is also Mary’s favorite beer. Darron says, “We want to brew Doryman’s not just for Mary, but for our loyal fans – it is an amazing beer with a meaningful history, including many awards and medals over the years. We are SO ready to begin pouring fresh brewed-in-house beer at Siletz Bay”.

Public invited to Siletz Bay Ribbon Cutting Celebration:

Pelican Brewing Company will be hosting a fun ribbon cutting celebration for its newest Siletz Bay location on Friday, October 14 at 4pm with a special ceremony and toast. The public is invited to enjoy Pelican beer and snacks, take a tour, and check out all of the features and amenities of this exciting new chapter. Join the team at Pelican Brewing—Siletz Bay, 5911 SW Hwy 101, Lincoln City, Oregon.

About Pelican Brewing Company

Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons, Mary Jones and founding brewmaster Darron Welch, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations. And now 26 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year. Why? Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous. Brewed with purpose, passion, and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible. Cheers, Fellow Fanatics!

For More Information:

https://pelicanbrewing.com