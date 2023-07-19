Peach Ring Beer!? Another New Rita’s Fruit Brew from Neshaminy Creek!

CROYDON, Penn.— Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company (Neshaminy Creek) is back at it again with another flavor in its delicious Rita’s Fruit Brews series. Peach Ring Tart Peach Ale, the third release in the series joining Mango Blonde Ale and Lemon Ale, is inspired by the newest Rita’s Italian Ice (Rita’s) flavor Peach Ring Ice. It will be released Friday, July 21, and will be available at all three Neshaminy Creek locations in Croydon, Dublin, and New Hope.

Sold in 12 oz. can 6-packs at beer distributors, grocery stores, and bottle shops, it will also be found alongside Neshaminy Creek’s wide variety of handcrafted ales and lagers which have made the brewery a regional staple for over a decade throughout the brewery’s footprint including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware. Visit Neshaminy Creek’s new online beer finder to locate Rita’s Fruit Brews and other Neshaminy Creek beers. Rita’s Fruit Brews are not sold or available in Rita’s shops. Pouring an enticing golden orange hue, Rita’s Fruit Brews Peach Ring Tart Peach Ale has an intensely nostalgic aroma that brings to mind the classic gummy peach candies with hints of citrus and tropical fruit. The beer itself, 5% ABV, has a sweet peachy flavor and a subtly sour finish that begs for another sip.

The Rita’s Fruit Brews concept is a homegrown idea as both brands are based in Bucks County, PA, north of Philadelphia, and share history. Rita’s first location opened in 1984, just minutes from Neshaminy Creek’s production brewery and taproom. While each company operates in very different spaces, their shared values and local roots have driven each of their respective successes thus far.

“This entire Rita’s Fruit Brews project has been a thrill to work on and we think this latest addition to the series may be the best one yet,” said Rob Jahn, Neshaminy Creek Founder and Head Brewer. “Following the success of our Mango and Lemon beers, we knew we had to take it to the next level. When we found out Rita’s would be doing a new Peach Ring Ice flavor, we couldn’t wait to do some experimenting in the brewhouse and absolutely love how the beer came out.”

About Neshaminy Creek Brewery

Founded in 2012, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery with taprooms in Croydon, Dublin, and New Hope, Pennsylvania. The brewery has earned a reputation for breaking the rules and making great beer. Over the last decade, Neshaminy Creek has grown exponentially with distribution throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. In 2022, Neshaminy Creek was awarded the prestigious Gold at the World Beer Cup for Warehouse Lager. The brewers at Neshaminy Creek rely on their DIY ethos to make craft beer for defiant misfits like themselves!

About Rita’s Italian Ice

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened the first Rita’s shop in Bensalem, PA in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading “Ice, Custard, Happiness!” ever since. Now, Rita’s is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world. Guests around the world visit Rita’s shops to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and award-winning Frozen Custard, Rita’s shops serve a taste of happiness with each delicious treat.

For More Information:

https://neshaminycreekbrewing.com/