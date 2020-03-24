Payette Brewing Launches ‘Buy Your Pal a Pint’ Program In Response to COVID-19 Outbreak

BOISE, Idaho — Payette Brewery has launched an online “Buy Your Pal a Pint” program, giving the local community a way to share some love and comfort during this uncertain time.

This “Buy Now. Redeem Later” program allows people to virtually send a beer to a friend from the comfort of their own home, which can then be enjoyed by their pal at the brewery when this madness is over. The cost of a pint is $5. Multiple pints can be ordered.

“Our brewery knows that during times like this, sometimes you just need a beer to help you through it,” said owner Mike Francis. “This idea was sparked by our staff who wanted to continue to pass over a beer to our friends and supporters in our community, and assure them we care during this uneasy time.”

How It Works

Choose a pal(s) you would like to buy a pint of Payette beer.

Visit: www.payettebrewing.com/buy-pal-a-pint

Follow the instructions and make your payment online. (You can add multiple pints in your shopping cart for one or multiple people!)

At time of purchase (IN THE NOTES SECTION DURING PAYMENT PROCESS) please provide the name(s) and email(s) for the recipient(s) of your generous gift.

Your pal will receive an email from Payette to notify them of their gift from you and instructions on how and when to redeem their pint at Payette.

All pints will be redeemable at Payette Brewing once the COVID-19 situation calms down. They will notify every one with the start date when these gifts can be redeemed once we know more about this pandemic.

The Tap Room at Payette is currently open but that could change at any moment based on State mandate. We are closely monitoring the situation and the brewery is taking proactive and strenuous steps to keep their staff and guests healthy. Payette has increased sanitation and disinfection efforts at the property to support these efforts. A continuous cleaning regimen with medical-grade disinfectant throughout the day has been established, which includes:

All public areas including the bar

All door handles, service counters, and “high-touch” areas throughout the property

All to-go beer will be handled with proper sanitation items for guest to feel confident bringing it home

Credit and debit card payments only, no cash

In addition, Payette is offering curbside beer to-go. Beer lovers can drive-up and purchase six-packs of beer to-go from 4-7pm daily in the Payette parking lot. This allows patrons to avoid crowded stores and stock up on beer. The brewery is also working on a beer delivery program and is working out the logistics.

“Hold tight, we will all unite over a beer soon,” said Francis. “In the meantime, thank you for your support and your trust in Payette Brewing. And Buy your Pal a Pint!

Due to the unprecedented nature and fluidity of the current situation, Payette will monitor the coronavirus continually and keep patrons and staff informed as things evolve. More creative beer buying options are in the works.

About Payette Brewing Company

Payette Brewing Company: Founded in Boise, Idaho by Michael Francis in 2010, Payette Brewing Company, is proud to have been named “Best Brewery” in Boise for six consecutive years by Boise Weekly readers. Payette expanded and opened their 60-barrel production facility in Downtown Boise in June of 2016. Payette gives back to the community on a weekly basis through the “Payette Forward” program. Beer fans are encouraged to follow Payette’s social media for the latest updates or visit www.PayetteBrewing.com.

For More Information: payettebrewing.com/buy-pal-a-pint