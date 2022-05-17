Partake’s Lime Brew Returns

Have you ever felt like sipping on a refreshing beer without the buzz? Well, you’re in luck! Partake, a non-alcoholic beer that is authentically brewed with a wide selection and low-calorie count, is reintroducing Lime just in time for the warm weather season ahead!

No matter how busy our lives get, we can always “squeeze” in a little time for refreshment. The Lime brew puts a tangy, toasty twist on any day with a fresh, flavorful hit of citrus. Light bodied and bubbly with a crisp zing, it’s sure to spritz up any bash from banquets to Memorial Day Weekend barbecues.

Brewers Notes:

30 calories, 5g carbs

Our non-alcoholic Lime beer is light, bubbly and tangy on the palate with a crisp zing and a clean finish.

Pours a golden color topped off with a creamy, frothy, white head.

$29.99/12 Pack and $55/24 Pack

Check out Partake’s flavor portfolio below!

Partake PALE blends fruity and floral hops to infuse the brew with bright flavors of orange zest, grapefruit, and a whisper of pine. It’s dry on the palate with a delightfully crisp finish.

Partake IPA balances citrusy hops with a subtle malt backbone. Its light, bubbly body and dry finish make it an all-day sipper that packs an incredible amount of flavor.

Partake BLONDE is a golden, bubbly and easy-drinking brew. A full body and balanced flavor profile make it an instant classic.

Partake RED is crafted with a complex mix of malts to create its distinctive amber-hue and notes of caramel, cherry blossom and roasted almonds. This expertly balanced brew is sure to be a hit with lovers of classic English and Irish ales.

Partake DARK pours a deep brown with notes of roasted coffee, walnuts, and plum. Full of flavor from start to finish, it’s time to add this beauty into your rotation!

Partake PEACH is crisp and refreshing with a hint of tartness. Brewed with various malts, coriander, sea salt, and natural peach flavoring it adds a fun and fruity twist to the beloved sour style.

Patake HAZY IPA bursts with flavor, offering a generously dry-hopped taste while low on bitterness. Each sip is juicy and smooth with notes of ripe apricot, sweet mango, and luscious berries.

About Partake Brewing

At Partake, we are beer lovers first. We’re on a mission to transform the non-alcoholic beer experience so fellow beer lovers can enjoy great tasting beer that pairs perfectly with every occasion, no matter the reason for cutting back on alcohol. Partake Brewing has become a leader in craft non-alcoholic beer in North America with distribution in major retailers across Canada and the United States. Brewed using a proprietary process, Partake Brewing is praised by customers for its unique combination of exceptional flavour, classic styles, and game-changing nutritionals.

For More Information:

https://drinkpartake.com