Partake Brewing Re-Launches Seasonal Oktoberfest Beer

TORONTO— Partake Brewing, an award-winning category leader in the non-alcoholic beer space, released its popular seasonal brew, Oktoberfest, for a limited time. At only 30 calories, this non-alcoholic varietal boasts one of the lowest on the market.

Evan Cohen, CCO and President of Partake Brewing said, “Oktoberfest is our most seasonal and celebratory brew. IIn a landscape of changing brews, Oktoberfest is a classic tradition in the Bavarian brewing and a fan favorite as the seasons turn” Evan continues, “It’s the perfect non-alc beer for all fall festivities.”

Partake Oktoberfest is a 30 calorie festive beer that combines a mix of malts with German hops achieving a semi-sweet toasted flavor that’s smooth and easy-drinking with a rich amber hue. The flavors are the perfect pairing with the changing seasons and autumn celebrations, especially a traditional Oktoberfest gathering.

Partake currently offers IPA, PALE, HAZY IPA, BLONDE, and PEACH GOSE, all between 10-30 calories. Consumers consistently seek out Partake for its great taste, unmatched calorie count, and all-natural ingredients.

Oktoberfest is available at select retail locations in a six pack. All Partake flavors can be purchased at drinkpartake.com or independent and chain grocery stores around the United States and Canada, including Whole Foods, Target, Wegmans, Total Wine & More and hundreds more.

About Partake Brewing

We brew beer so you can partake in it all. Serving up the lowest calorie non alcoholic craft beer on the market, Partake offers a delicious array of award-winning styles all under 30 calories, so you can enjoy a beer throughout all your pursuits. Founded in 2017, Partake Brewing has become a leader in non-alcoholic beer in North America, with distribution in major retailers across Canada and the United States. Brewed using a proprietary process resulting in deliciously low cal beer, Partake Brewing is praised by drinkers for its unique combination of exceptional flavor, classic styles, and game-changing nutritionals.

For More Information:

https://drinkpartake.com/