Partake Brewing Announces Launch Of Cherry Gose

Award-winning, non-alcoholic craft beer brand, Partake Brewing, announced the sale of its Cherry Gose, just in time for summer.

What: Cherry Gose is subtly sweet with a twist of tartness. Brewed with coriander, sea salt, and natural flavoring to create the perfect balance of sour and sweet, it’s fun and fruity from start to finish. This limited-edition beer has only 15 calories, 2g carbs and Og sugar.

Cherry Gose joins Partake’s non-alcoholic beer lineup of Pale, IPA, Blonde, Red, Dark, Radler, Lime and Hazy IPA. Consumers consistently seek out Partake for its exceptional taste, unmatched calorie count (10-35 calories per can), and vegan all-natural ingredients.

WHERE: Peach Gose can be purchased online.

At Partake, we are beer lovers first. We’re on a mission to transform the non-alcoholic beer experience so fellow beer lovers can enjoy great-tasting beer that pairs perfectly with every occasion, no matter the reason for cutting back on alcohol. Partake Brewing has become a leader in craft non-alcoholic beer in North America with distribution in major retailers across Canada and the United States. Brewed using a proprietary process, Partake Brewing is praised by customers for its unique combination of exceptional flavor, classic styles, and game-changing nutritionals.

