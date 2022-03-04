Outer Light Brewing Company and Young Buns Doughnuts Team Up For A Sweet Treat

GROTON, Connecticut – Outer Light Brewing Company (OLBC) and Young Buns Doughnuts of Mystic, Connecticut have teamed up to release Young Buns Streusel Doughnut Cream Ale, a one-off release inspired by the gourmet doughnuts produced at the Mystic bakery.

This is the third collaboration between OLBC and Young Buns sister company Sift Bake Shop and owners Adam and Ebbie Young. Outer Light has a proud history of teaming up with local farmers, artisans and restaurants to create culinary inspired beers.

“Any time we get a chance to work with passionate local producers, we jump at the opportunity” said Outer Light co-owner Matt Ferrucci. “We are thrilled to work with the team at Young Buns Doughnuts to bring what started as a fun idea over doughnuts to a delicious adult beverage”

The beer, which will be available on draft and in 16oz 4-packs will be released at the brewery on March 10th, with limited distribution across Southeastern Connecticut to follow.

Young Buns Donuts is an offshoot of Sift Bake Shop in Mystic. Since opening in 2020 Young Buns has delighted locals and visitors alike with their sweet treats.

Located in Groton, CT, Outer Light Brewing Company opened its doors to the public in 2015 and has made its mark on the local brewing scene by offering a core and rotating lineup of expertly crafted small batch beers.

