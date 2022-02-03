Our Mutual Friend Releases Three New Collaboration Beers

DENVER, Colorado – Our Mutual Friend Brewing is excited to release three new collaboration beers with brewery friends this month, including a West Coast and Hazy hybrid IPA, Saison with buckwheat and wildflower honey, and Barrel-Fermented Wild IPA.

“I met the head brewer of Attitude Brewing, Alvaro, in 2016 in Brazil while brewing a collab with our friend Gustavo of Koala San Brew,” says OMF Head Brewer Jan Chodkowski. “Last year at GABF, Attitude won a medal in the Juicy/Hazy category and we won a medal for International Pale Ale, so of course we decided to brew something hoppy for this collaboration!”

At 7.6% ABV, Fate Map is a collaboration among old friends. Brewed with Attitude Brewing out of San Diego, the IPA utilizes a combination of West Coast and Juicy/Hazy techniques. Brewed with Colorado Chinook, Amarillo and Mosaic hops, Fate Map has big citrus and tropical notes, dank aromas and an approachable, lighter body. Fate Map will be available on draft and in four-pack 16-ounce cans on Friday, February 11 at OMF.

Blocked Radiant, a 4.7% ABV Cranberry Cherry Lime Sour Ale will release Friday, February 11.

Greatness is Transitory, a collaboration beer with Station 26 Brewing Co., is a Barrel-Fermented Wild India Pale Ale that is brewed with Colorado malts, and hopped with Colorado Cashmere hops, as well as El Dorado and Strata hops. The 7.4% ABV Wild IPA is a departure from OMF’s typical IPA and Wild beers because the duo designed the recipe to highlight the malt, hop and yeast character of the beer.

“In a normal Barrel-Fermented Wild Ale, the yeast is usually the major contributor to the overall character of the beer,” says Chodkowski. “With this beer we wanted the yeast to impart some flavor but tried to push the recipe in a direction so that the yeast would enhance the hop character first.”

The result is a hoppy beer with mild wild yeast and oak character, making the beer extremely unique but also smooth and enjoyable. Greatness is Transitory will be available on draft and in 500-milliliter bottles at OMF and Station 26 on Friday, February 18.

Yellow Vibrations, OMF’s collaboration with Perennial Artisan Ales out of St. Louis, is a Saison that’s brewed with buckwheat and wildflower honey and Callista and Hüll Melon Hops. This 5.8% ABV crowd-pleaser has notes of pear and honey, as well as orange citrus, anise and pineapple aromas.

Yellow Vibrations, as well as Mojave Phonebooth, a 5% ABV Juicy IPA, will be available on draft and in four-pack 16-ounce cans on Saturday, Feb. 26 at OMF.

Established in 2012, Our Mutual Friend is a relaxed brewery and taproom in Denver, CO whose goal is to create world-class beer using local ingredients whenever possible and serve as a gathering place for the Five Points neighborhood. This small but mighty brewery has earned acclaim and awards with a 2018 gold medal for Saison Trystero at World Beer Cup and six Great American Beer Festival medals, including a silver medal in the Mixed-Culture Brett Beer category for Biere Ovale and a gold medal for Inner Light in the Australian Pale Ale category in 2021.

