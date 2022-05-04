Our Mutual Friend Brewing Announces Summer Releases

DENVER, Colorado – Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company (OMF) will release a variety of summer beers in May, including a collaboration with scratch-to-table restaurant Annette.

“We have been long-time admirers of Annette and enjoy everything from their ambiance right down to the food,” says OMF Managing Partner Brandon Proff. “So with this collaboration, we wanted to create something that was not only culinary-driven but also something that’s light and refreshing for the warmer months.”

Available Saturday, May 7

Verbena Paradiso is a Gose Ale with Lemon Verbena brewed in collaboration with Annette. Lemon-forward, tart with a touch of salt, this Gose features Pilsner malt and wheat malt from Troubadour Maltings and comes in at a refreshing 5.4% ABV. Verbena Paradiso is available on draft and in four-pack 16-ounce cans.

Optics and Design is a sessionable Dry Stout brewed with floor malted rye from Leopold Bros; floor malting is a traditional way to produce malt that isn’t as commonly practiced today. The result is an approachable 5.1% ABV Dry Stout that has notes of chocolate, dark roasted coffee and spicy tobacco. Optics and Design is available on draft and in four-pack 16-ounce cans.

Baryon Sweep is a Juicy and Hazy IPA brewed with El Dorado and Azacca hops. At 7.3% ABV, this draft-only offering has notes of citrus, pineapple, pear, watermelon and pine.

Available Saturday, May 14

OMF welcomes back Biere Ovale, their 2021 GABF silver medal winner. This Mixed-Culture, Foeder-Aged Saison has tart, oak-aged flavors and a delicate mouthfeel and comes in at 4.7% ABV.

Available Saturday, May 21

L’été Saison is the perfect summer Saison. Brewed with lemon peel and delicately dry-hopped with Citra and Centennial hops, this 4.3% ABV crowd-pleaser is very citrus-forward, dry and effervescent.

“In addition to our summer beer releases, look out for some familiar favorites like Time’s Arrow, Inner Light, and Larimer St. Lager that will resurface next month!” says Proff.

About Our Mutual Friend Brewing

Established in 2012, Our Mutual Friend is a relaxed brewery and taproom in Denver, CO whose goal is to create world-class beer using local ingredients whenever possible and serve as a gathering place for the Five Points neighborhood. This small but mighty brewery has earned acclaim and awards with a 2018 gold medal for Saison Trystero at World Beer Cup and six Great American Beer Festival medals, including a silver medal in the Mixed-Culture Brett Beer category for Biere Ovale and a gold medal for Inner Light in the Australian Pale Ale category in 2021.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/omfmay2022beers