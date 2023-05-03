Non-Alcoholic Beer Brand Partake Brewing Launches Limited Edition Hefeweizen

TORONTA, Calif.— Partake Brewing, an award-winning category leader in the non-alcoholic beer space, launches Hefeweizen beer for a limited time. At only 15 calories, this non-alcoholic varietal is brewed with the lowest calorie method possible, boasting one of the lowest on the market.

Ted Fleming, Founder and CEO of Partake Brewing said, “Hefeweizen is our first beer innovation in 2023 and is a totally new style to add to our portfolio that our drinkers haven’t experienced before from Partake.” Fleming continues, “It’s a brew perfect to enjoy with the changing seasons and warmer weather and sunshine.”

Partake Hefeweizen is a low 15 calorie beer that has a crisp but low-level hop bitterness and the traditional flavor profile of banana and clove. It has a warm golden color and is hazy in appearance. Perfect as the temperature rises, this light, easy drinking style is refreshingly satisfying.

Partake currently offers IPA, PALE, HAZY IPA, BLONDE, PEACH GOSE, RED, DARK, and OKTOBERFEST, all between 10-30 calories. Consumers consistently seek out Partake for its great taste, unmatched calorie count, all-natural ingredients, and brewing process.

Hefeweizen is available at retail locations in a six pack and all Partake flavors can be purchased at drinkpartake.com or independent and chain grocery stores around the United States and Canada, including Whole Foods, Target, Wegmans, Total Wine & More and hundreds more.

About Partake Brewing

At Partake, we are beer lovers first. We’re on a mission to transform the non-alcoholic beer experience so fellow beer lovers can enjoy great tasting beer that pairs perfectly with every occasion. Founded in 2017, Partake Brewing has become a leader in non-alcoholic beer in North America with distribution in major retailers across Canada and the United States. Brewed using a proprietary process, Partake Brewing is praised by customers for its unique combination of exceptional flavor, classic styles, and game-changing nutritionals.

For More Information:

https://drinkpartake.com/