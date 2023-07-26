Noble House Hotels & Resorts Partners With Melvin Brewing to Debut “Noble Wolf” Pilsner

KIRKLAND, Wash.— Noble House Hotels & Resorts–the family-owned, boutique hotel brand–has partnered with the award-winning, Wyoming-based Melvin Brewing to debut the “Noble Wolf” pilsner, crafted exclusively for the hotel collection and available August 4. The 4.8% ABV brew is made from German Pilsner malt and Columbus, Liberty, and Saphir hops; it features aromas of fresh grain with a floral bouquet, hints of jasmine and green tea, alongside other herbaceous notes. The taste is balanced with a blend of sweet grains and an earthy bitterness, complemented by a gentle minerality.

All properties and experiences across the portfolio will feature the beer on tap starting August 4–from California’s Portofino Hotel & Marina to Florida’s Little Palm Island Resort & Spa. To celebrate the occasion, hotels will feature specialty programming, including complimentary beer tastings.

Programming across all Noble House hotels and resorts includes:

Complimentary Tastings on International Beer Day – on August 4, guests who mention the code word “Adolphus” during a hotel’s daily Noble Hour will receive a complimentary tasting of the Noble Wolf Pilsner. Noble Hour is a daily event taking place across properties in the collection; timed to that magical hour when the light of the setting sun turns the environment golden, Noble House hotels across North America feature unique programming during this golden–or Noble–hour.

Expert-Led Beer Tastings & Experiences – following the launch, properties will offer tasting experiences, from limited-time-only food pairing menus to flights of local beers alongside the Noble Wolf pilsner (with tasting notes and education from the expert bar team). Examples include “Pedals & Pints” at the Portofino Hotel & Marina, which offers guests complimentary tastings and free VIP bike parking from 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. More details to come soon.

Noble Merch – during launch week guests can sip their brew from a custom pilsner glass and use branded coasters. These and other limited-edition pieces will soon be available for purchase at all Noble House hotels and experiences.

“Embracing local makers and creating singular experiences for our guests are part of the Noble House ethos,” says Thomas Haas, VP of Food & Beverage for Noble House Hotels & Resorts. “Partnering with Jackson Hole-based Melvin Brewing, which already has a wonderful relationship with our hotels Teton Mountain Lodge and Hotel Terra, was right in line for us. We’re able to provide our guests with a high-quality craft product they can’t get anywhere else and do so with another award-winning, boutique brand.”

About Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd.

Built upon a philosophy that emphasizes location, distinction, and soul, Noble House Hotels & Resorts dedicates itself to creating and managing exceptional properties that celebrate their local communities and the adventures to be had within them. Headquartered in Kirkland, Wash. and continually growing, the Noble House portfolio features a luxury and upper upscale portfolio of over 24 distinct and visually captivating hotel properties; over 66 restaurants, bars, and lounges; the Napa Valley Wine Train; and a collection of spas, marinas, and private residences throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. A range of beachfront resorts spanning California and Florida; luxury retreats in Jackson Hole, Wyo., British Columbia, and Colorado; and award-winning urban hotels in Seattle and San Francisco round out the diverse collection. Centered within destinations worthy of every bucket list and layered with unique amenities that inspire adventure, the curated collection of one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts, and adventures are known for creating unforgettable travel experiences.

About Melvin Brewing

Melvin Brewing was born in the back of a Thai restaurant in 2009 when we decided to bring beers from the future to Jackson, WY. A 20-gallon brew system quickly grew into a 3-barrel system, and award-winning beers like Melvin IPA, 2×4 Double IPA, and Ch-Ch-Cherry Bomb were served alongside Asian street food, classic kung fu films, and old school hip-hop. After winning Small Brewpub of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival in 2015, a 30-barrel production facility was opened in Alpine, WY, population 750. Shortly thereafter, Melvin started shipping beer across the U.S. and went on to win Brewery Group of the Year at GABF in 2017. Embracing the chaos and riding the wave, Melvin Brewing is now ready to take its world-class beers on a worldwide tour.

For More Information:

https://melvinbrewing.com/