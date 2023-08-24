New Trail Launches State Light in Time for College Football Season

New Trail Brewing Company of Williamsport, PA has a new light beer releasing to fans of football and beer alike. State Light is a new 4.2% alcohol by volume, 105 calorie, 4.6g carb Light American Lager built to go on every-down.

“State Light was super fun to create and brew.” says Mike LaRosa, Director of Brewing Operations and Co-owner of New Trail. “This one is for the fans. Fans of college sports and of beer. We have a lot of fans for our Hazy IPAs, but a lot of them are still drinking something low-abv between their elevated craft choices, or after a few rounds of IPA. Our Light Lager fits the bill there, or satisfies a full day of tailgating before a game.”

LaRosa and the brewing team have been working to perfect Light Lager for about a year, and have dialed in the perfect tailgate beer for sports fans to enjoy all day long. “I think we have found the perfect balance of ingredients to make you say ‘I just want another one’. We are using a hop variety that is unique to just New Trail, and just enough of it to balance sweetness and impart the right characteristics.” says LaRosa.

“Since even before New Trail’s creation, our Founders have had some roots in State College. Modern craft drinkers are seeking out more and more well-made low abv craft lagers, and we can bring it to them, across PA.” says Don Rieck, Marketing Director, New Trail Brewing Company. “We’re big fans of the teams in State College, and our favorite place to drink this style is at a tailgate. It wasn’t a hard choice to position our new light beer for our fellow fans. State Light is going to be your First Round Draft Pick.”

State Light will be available at all beer stands in Beaver Stadium this upcoming football season in 16oz cans. For those not going into the stadium, State Light cans will be at beer retailers across Pennsylvania. State Light draft will also be across the State, inviting you to stay and cheer on the team.

About New Trail Brewing

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Williamsport, PA, New Trail Brewing Company produces, cans, and distributes top-quality craft beers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the western half of Maryland. New Trail employs 48 talented team members and produced over 29,000 barrels of craft beer in 2022. New Trail is the fastest growing regional craft brewery of 2021 and the sixth fastest growing regional brewery of 2022. The brewery’s Tasting Room features indoor and outdoor gathering areas, 12 beer taps, PA wine and PA spirits-based craft cocktails, and an onsite food truck. New Trail is committed to raising awareness for and supporting the expansive beauties of the Greater North Central Pennsylvania region by committing resources to the area.

For More Information:

