New Press Duo Pack Pineapple Basil and Blackberry Hibiscus Available This Spring

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer is releasing two of the most requested flavors in their newly created – Duo 12-Pack. This is the first Duo variety pack for the independent, woman-owned alcohol seltzer brand and will be hitting shelves in early March in select markets.

The PRESS Duo Variety Pack includes two of the fan favorite flavors: Blackberry Hibiscus (6) and Pineapple Basil (6).

“This innovative Duo Pack gives our consumers what they have been asking us for – MORE of their favorite flavors AND together,” said Amy Walberg, founder of PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer. “Our view of premium is defined by our ‘Customer First’ philosophy. We prioritize our customers’ experience and our customers’ requests. Being true to our consumer is one of our cornerstones.”

PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer is releasing the new variety 12-pack in phases, the first will be key markets including Utah, Ohio, Iowa, Florida, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, and Texas.

“Bringing innovation to market is a constant challenge.” said Walberg. “There’s always pressure to compromise quality for cost savings, to take shortcuts, to concede to various distributor and retailer demands. We drive forward remembering the vision that inspired us from the start. Keeping that passion, maintaining our focus, and fighting for the quality experience our consumers deserve.”

PRESS has cemented its standing as the premium alcohol seltzer. Even as more and more brands flood the market, PRESS is differentiated by its unique flavors, high-quality ingredients, and low ABV offering. As the only top seltzer brand owned by a woman, PRESS brings a fresh and needed perspective to the category.

The premium seltzer is crafted with all-natural ingredients at 110 calories and 4% ABV. The seltzer brand started with four signature flavors which include Blackberry Hibiscus, Grapefruit Cardamom, Lime Lemongrass and Pomegranate Ginger. Then later added to its portfolio with the select flavors which include Pear Chamomile, Apple Cinnamon, Pineapple Basil, Lingonberry Elderflower. PRESS can be found in all 48 contiguous states.

About PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer

PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer was founded in 2015 by Amy Walberg when she couldn’t find a premium alcohol seltzer on the market. In between working a full-time job in advertising – and second full-time job as a single parent to a baby and toddler – she started experimenting with different flavor profiles and created PRESS’ first flavor, Pomegranate Ginger, from her kitchen in Milwaukee! A friend of a friend connected her with a beverage manufacturer and she took the risk to leave her corporate job and dive headfirst into bringing PRESS to market. Today, PRESS is available across the contiguous United States and is a top 10 brand in the category.

Amy’s vision for PRESS really sets it apart. She sought to create an elevated seltzer experience that would appeal to discerning consumers like herself through culinary flavor profiles and understated, sophisticated branding. She also uniquely crafted PRESS at a lower ABV (4%) to be more sessionable, which also allows for the complex and subtle flavor notes to break through.

PRESS is available in eight unique flavors: Apple Cinnamon, Blackberry Hibiscus, Grapefruit Cardamom, Lime Lemongrass, Lingonberry Elderflower, Pear Chamomile, Pineapple Basil and Pomegranate Ginger.

The independent, woman-owned brand continues to cement its place as the premium offering, winning over consumers and media alike. Chowhound named PRESS the best tasting hard seltzer – beating out White Claw, Bon & Viv, Smirnoff and Truly, Food52 named it a “close-second” in its taste test, BestProducts editors named PRESS to its “Best of the Best 2019” list, and PRESS was the only independent brand to earn a spot on Eat This, Not That!’s round up of best spiked seltzers. Martha Stewart Living also named PRESS one of its favorite woman-owned food brands. PRESS is committed to Seltzers as its only product offering. That’s why the brand continues to gain a loyal consumer following and win best seltzer awards across the country.

PRESS has swept as the “Best Hard Seltzer” at this year’s Seltzerland, taking the consumer-voted claim in eighteen out of twenty-one major cities including Austin, Scottsdale, Tampa, Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami with over 1,000 attendees in each city.

For More Information:

https://enjoypress.com